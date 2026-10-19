Bhalla calls for campaign against ‘Vote Chori’, ‘Chanda Chori’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president and former minister Raman Bhalla today visited Langer village near Kunjwani and Wards 68 and 55 to assess local civic issues and interact with residents, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure, responsive administration and greater public accountability.

During the visit, residents raised concerns over damaged roads, inadequate drainage facilities and the lack of properly constructed internal lanes and drains. The shortcomings, Bhalla observed, have been causing inconvenience to people in their daily lives and require urgent attention from the concerned authorities.

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Emphasising that development must be reflected in tangible improvements at the grassroots, Bhalla said that basic civic amenities such as well-maintained roads, functional drainage systems and properly developed residential lanes are essential for ensuring a better quality of life. He stressed that residents of every village and ward deserve equal attention and that development should not remain confined to announcements and publicity.

He called upon the concerned departments to take cognisance of the grievances raised by residents and initiate appropriate measures to repair damaged roads, improve drainage and construct missing lanes and drains. He also underscored the importance of regular public interaction to ensure that local issues are identified and resolved in a timely manner.

Linking local concerns with the broader national political debate, Bhalla stressed the importance of taking the Congress party's campaigns against alleged electoral irregularities and lack of transparency in political funding to every village, ward and neighbourhood.

He said the Congress leadership's 'Vote Chori' campaign, under the broader message of 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao', seeks to strengthen public awareness about electoral transparency, the integrity of voter lists and the protection of every eligible citizen's right to vote.

Bhalla emphasised that such issues should not remain confined to political rallies and press conferences but must be discussed directly with people at the grassroots. He called upon Congress workers to intensify public outreach, engage with residents and encourage informed discussion on electoral processes and democratic accountability. Referring to the 'Chanda Chori' campaign, Bhalla highlighted the need for transparency in political funding.