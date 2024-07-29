Bhaker-Sarabjot Duo Qualifies For Bronze Medal Match In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event

CHATEAUROUX, July 29: The Indian combination of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the Olympic Games here on Monday.

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Korea on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women’s air pistol event on Sunday. (Agencies)