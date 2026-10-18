Bhajan ‘Har Har Mahadev Goonje’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: A devotional bhajan titled "Har Har Mahadev Goonje," featuring young singer Aadvik Verma a 6-yrs old child artist was released here today.

The bhajan was released by Dr Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism, in the presence of Deepak Dubey, Joint Director Information and Keshav Chopra, Social Activist and Chairman of Samvedna Society.

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The event was organised by Samvedna Society to promote devotional music and encourage young local talent.

The bhajan has been sung by Aadvik Verma, written by Prem Lal Sharma, and its music has been produced and composed by Maheep Singh.

The video has been created by Sidharth Films.

The devotional composition seeks to spread the message of devotion to Lord Shiva and inspire people through its spiritual appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr Vikas Gupta appreciated the efforts of the team behind the bhajan and congratulated young singer Aadvik Verma for his performance.

He said, "Music and devotional compositions play an important role in preserving cultural and spiritual traditions."

Gupta also appreciated Samvedna Society for providing a platform to young artists and encouraging local talent.

Deepak Dubey, congratulated the singer, lyricist, composer and the entire production team on the release.

Keshav Chopra expressed gratitude to Dr. Vikas Gupta and Deepak Dubey for gracing the occasion and encouraging the young singer and the creative team.

"Devotional music connects people with their spiritual values while promoting peace, positivity and cultural awareness," he said.

The programme concluded with appreciation for the entire team associated with "Har Har Mahadev Goonje," with special recognition for young singer Aadvik Verma.