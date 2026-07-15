Bhairav Yatra Added To National Heritage Inventory, LG Sinha Calls It Proud Moment For Rajouri

JAMMU, Jul 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday hailed the inclusion of Rajouri's historic Bhairav Yatra in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India, describing it as a proud moment for the district and a significant milestone in preserving Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

LG Sinha in a post on X, congratulated the Rajouri District Administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Culture for securing the prestigious recognition.

"Congratulations to the Rajouri District Administration and the J&K Department of Culture for turning this dream into a reality. This prestigious recognition will go a long way in documenting, preserving, and celebrating the area's deep spiritual and cultural roots," he said.

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LG Sinha said the national recognition honours generations of devotees who kept the centuries-old tradition alive and strengthens Rajouri's unique cultural identity on the national stage.

He further said the inclusion of Bhairav Yatra in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage would open new avenues for research, cultural exchange and sustainable heritage tourism while helping preserve the region's spiritual and cultural legacy for future generations. (JKNS)