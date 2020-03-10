Bhagwati Nagar residents protest over setting up of COVID-19 isolation ward

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Setting up of isolation ward for people who came in contact with one positive and another suspected COVID-19 patient, at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas Bhawan triggered protest by the inhabitants of the area.

Shouting anti-administration slogans, residents of Bhagwati Nagar locality this afternoon staged protest and blocked road over establishing isolation ward for COVID19 suspects.

The protestors alleged that it is completely failure on part of the administration and the lives of many has been put into risk with setting up of isolation ward in residential area.

“We go for walk, children play around, many use ATM, visit bank and other shops located close to Yatri Niwas. There is grave risk to their lives,” they said and demanded immediate shifting of the isolation ward in a secluded place.

The protesting inhabitants said in another 2-3 months, Amarnath Yatra will begin and the yatries will be made to stay in the Yatri Niwas and in such a situation, how Government can be so non-serious.

Meanwhile officers of police and civil administration rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors following which they lifted the ‘dharna’ seeking immediate shifting of isolation wards.