Bhagwat should visit Marathwada to witness the agrarian crisis there: Raut

Nanded, Sep 11: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should visit the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra and witness the government's "failure" to address the "agrarian crisis".

Speaking to reporters in Nanded on Thursday, Raut said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has undertaken a lot of social work, and its chief often speaks on issues ranging from religion to international affairs. He should also look at the condition of farmers in Maharashtra, said Raut.

"Mohan Bhagwat should come to Marathwada and see the agrarian crisis," Raut said, extending birthday wishes to the RSS chief, who turned 76 on Friday.

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Raut also targeted the state government over what he claimed were delays in road construction. He alleged that "contractor raj" was responsible for the situation.

"Who exactly are these contractors? Are they relatives of leaders from the ruling parties or relatives of ministers? They (government) should first provide this information," he added.

Raut said Bhagwat should "expiate" for backing the current government in Maharashtra.

"He should make efforts to remove this government, which has been imposed on the people of Maharashtra and the country and resolve to give citizens an opportunity to breathe freely," he added. (PTI)