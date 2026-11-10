Bhagwat Bats For Eco-Friendly Diwali, Says Traditional Practices Have Scientific Basis

Nagpur, Nov 10: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called for celebrating an environment-friendly Diwali, asserting that traditional festive practices such as lighting oil lamps were rooted in science.

Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat noted that firecrackers used in earlier times were free of harmful chemicals and helped eliminate insects, and lighting lamps with ghee and oil purified the air.

"There was science behind these traditional practices," he said, invoking the phrase "Vatavaran shuddh, jeevan shuddh" (a clean environment leads to a pure life).

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He further said that "dharma" serves to unite society, and women often possess a deeper understanding of it than men.

Bhagwat noted that Diwali is celebrated over five days across the world, bringing joy to Indians as people come together to exchange greetings and good wishes. (Agencies)