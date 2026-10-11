Bhagat Mahasabha elects Bodh Raj as president of Ramban District

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 10: An important meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Unit of Bhagat Mahasabha was held here today, which was presided over by Ganga Ram Bhagat.

Narinder Bhagat Kandal, Hans Raj Kandal and Mohinder Kumar Kashyap, all from Jalandhar, attended the meeting as special guests. Several prominent members and social workers from the Megh Kabir panthi community also participated.

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During the meeting, Bodh Raj Bhagat was elected president of Ramban District.

He was entrusted with the responsibility of uniting the Megh community throughout Ramban District, strengthening the organization of Bhagat Mahasabha, and working for the social and educational advancement of the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Bodh Raj Bhagat, expressed his gratitude to all community members and pledged to work tirelessly for the progress, unity, and rights of the Megh community.

He resolved to make continuous efforts to spread the humanitarian message of Satguru Kabir Maharaj and the thoughts and ideals of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar to every household.

Discussions were held on the social, religious, political, and educational issues facing the Megh community.

Prof. Raj Kumar Bhagat, national president of Bhagat Mahasabha, provided detailed information about the objectives, activities, and initiatives of Bhagat Mahasabha for the social upliftment, unity, and development of the Megh community.

He appealed to community members to work together to promote education, organization, and social awareness.

Among others who were present during the meeting included Ganga Ram Bhagat, Manohar Lal Bhagat (temple president), Kartar Chand Bhagat, Faqir Chand Bhagat, Hukam Chand Bhagat, Gyan Chand Bhagat, Attar Lal Bhagat, Brij Lal Bhagat, Suram Chand Bhagat and Bodh Raj Bhagat, along with many other members of the community.