Bhaderwah: One Killed, Two Injured in Late-Night Incident; Mobile Internet Suspended Across Doda

One person was killed and two others were injured in a late-night incident at Jai Valley in Bhaderwah, Doda district. The deceased has been identified as Arif, a resident of Bhaderwah. The injured were shifted to SDH Bhaderwah and later referred to GMC Doda for specialized treatment. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across Doda district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and curb rumours. Security agencies are investigating the incident, while the victim’s family has sought a fair and transparent probe.

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