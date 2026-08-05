BGSBU secures National Rank 38, Silver Rating in Green University Ranking 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 4: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, has secured National Rank 38 with a Silver Rating in the prestigious National Green University Ranking (NGUR) 2026, earning a place among India’s Top 50 Green Universities for its sustained efforts towards environmental sustainability and eco-friendly campus development.

The national recognition acknowledges the University’s continued commitment to promoting sustainable practices, climate action, responsible resource management and the creation of a greener campus through a series of long-term environmental initiatives.

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Vice Chancellor Prof Jawaid Iqbal described the achievement as a significant milestone for the University and credited the collective efforts of the entire BGSBU fraternity. He said the recognition reflects the University’s growing focus on integrating environmental responsibility with academic and institutional development.

Registrar Ravi Kumar Sihag stated that the national ranking is a reflection of the institution’s collective commitment to sustainable growth and environmentally responsible practices.

Over the years, BGSBU has implemented a range of green initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint and promoting ecological awareness. These include large-scale plantation drives, scientific waste management systems, energy conservation measures, rainwater harvesting, biodiversity conservation programmes and regular awareness campaigns to encourage sustainable practices among students and employees.

The University has been consistently working to create an environmentally conscious campus by integrating sustainability into its day-to-day operations and encouraging active participation from all sections of the academic community. Its efforts towards resource conservation and environmental protection have contributed significantly to securing the national recognition.