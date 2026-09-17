BGSBU faculty conferred Senior Scientist Award 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 16: Director (In-charge) Centre for Biodiversity Studies (CBS) at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Dr. Shreekar Pant, has been conferred with the Distinguished Scientist Award 2026 (Senior Scientist Category) by the Society of Plant Research (SPR).

SPR is a globally recognized international academic body, approximately 40 years old that operates in partnership with Springer Nature, Berlin, Germany (one of the world's leading global publishers of scientific, technical and medical books and peer-reviewed journals).

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The award was officially conferred during the SPR Award-2026 Lecture Series held virtually in September, 2026.

The award recognizes Dr. Pant's exemplary leadership in Botanical Sciences and Sustainable Biodiversity Conservation & Management. His selection for this prestigious honor reflects sustained dedication to the scientific stewardship and sustainable utilization of Himalayan bio-resources, driven by modern scientific methodologies.

Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Prof. Jawaid Iqbal, warmly congratulated Dr. Pant on reaching this landmark milestone.