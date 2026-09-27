BFI nominates Rajan Sharma as Technical Observer for Asian Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has nominated Rajan Sharma as Technical Observer for Asian Games being held at Aachi/Nagoya in Japan.

The International Technical Official and Joint Secretary BFI, former Divisional Sports Officer has already attended many National and International Tournaments and Championships including National Games from 1999 to 2024, National Championships from time to time, Jakart Asian 2018 Games, London Olympic Games 2012, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Bradenburg Cup Germany, Green Hill Cup Pakistan etc.