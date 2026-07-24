BFGI announces special scholarships for students of J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Baba Farid Group of Institutions (BFGI), Bathinda, today announced a series of scholarship and student support initiatives for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with the launch of the J&K & Ladakh Youth Empowerment Scheme, aimed at promoting access to quality higher education and enhancing career opportunities for students from the region.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Dr Rajinder Singh Dhanoa, Assistant Director, BFGI, accompanied by Amandeep Singh, Dean Admissions, BFGI, said that the institution has been associated with Jammu & Kashmir for over 16 years and has successfully educated thousands of students who are now serving in reputed organizations across India and abroad.

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Dr Dhanoa said that BFGI has always believed that financial constraints should never become a barrier to quality education. He informed that the newly launched J&K & Ladakh Youth Empowerment Scheme has been designed to provide deserving students with greater access to higher education, skill development, career guidance, industry exposure and employment-oriented learning opportunities.

He further announced that for the Academic Session 2026-27, BFGI has introduced several student welfare initiatives, including the J&K Excellence Scholarship Policy, J&K & Ladakh Youth Empowerment Scheme, BFGI SET Scholarship Scheme, ST Scholarship Support Initiative, AICTE PMSSS Admission Guidance & Support, Earn While Learn Programme, Girls Scholarship & Empowerment Schemes, Sports & Merit-Based Scholarships, financial assistance for economically weaker students, and special support for students belonging to rural and border areas.

Dr Dhanoa said that the institution remains committed to empowering the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh by providing affordable, quality and career-oriented education.

Amandeep Singh, Dean Admissions, BFGI, informed that the institution offers complete admission counselling, scholarship assistance, hostel facilities, placement support and a secure campus environment for students from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He appealed to students and parents to avail themselves of the scholarship opportunities and admission assistance being offered for the current academic session.

BFGI, a NAAC A+ Accredited Institution, offers more than 60 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Paramedical Sciences, Computer Applications, Agriculture, Commerce, Humanities, Hotel Management and several other emerging disciplines.