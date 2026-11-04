Beyond The Exhibitions

Every village in Jammu and Kashmir carries its own set of skills. Wheat-straw binna from Reasi, Kora-Dabka from Bhaderwah, Basohli painting, calico printing, and the Gojritopi of Rajouri: these crafts are not random pursuits but inheritances, passed from household to household until a product becomes the trademark of a place. Yet the artisan's economic position remains precarious. Each handicraft exhibition, big or small, showcases products drawn from local materials and local knowledge. Visitors admire and buy a few pieces, and the stalls are packed away. Exhibitions are curtain raisers; what is lacking is the main act. Consistent demand and a fair price for hard work remain elusive. Production, after all, is only one half of the equation. Marketing and selling are the other, and arguably the more important, half.

The difficulty lies in coordination. The artisan's livelihood touches agriculture, rural development, handicrafts, industries, tourism and banking, but these departments often work in parallel rather than in concert. Cohesion and cooperation are the key factors, and without them even well-intentioned schemes leave producers where they started. What is needed is a coherent strategy built around proper design, packaging, quality standards and a ready market, with Government as the facilitator that binds these links together. Nearly 1.5 crore tourists visit the Union Territory, yet there is no permanent sales point for these products. A visitor who wishes to take home an authentic piece of Jammu craftsmanship has nowhere obvious to go. Katra, Jammu and Srinagar should be developed as the principal marketing and selling hubs, placing handicrafts directly in the path of footfall that already exists.

The most glaring example is Jammu Haat, which has remained closed since its inauguration. A facility built for precisely this purpose sits idle while artisans queue for temporary stalls. It should be put to use at once: provide artisans permanent space and convert it into a showcase and sales point. A tangible, everyday sale is the only thing that can sustain local artisans. Without such a strategy, artisans are free-sailing boats in an ocean, without purpose or destination. Government intervention means building the harbour: reliable outlets, quality benchmarks, packaging support and departments that act as one. If a craft cannot offer dignity and income, the next generation will walk away from it, and a living tradition will die quietly. The skill already exists in our villages. What remains is the political and administrative will to turn it into a livelihood.