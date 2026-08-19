Beyond the Chalkboard: The Quiet Revolution Inside Jammu & Kashmir’s Government Schools

Dr Rizwan Rumi

There is an old image of the government school that refuses to die.

A faded building. A cracked blackboard. A teacher standing before rows of silent children, dictating lessons from an ageing textbook. The private school, by contrast, is imagined as modern, disciplined and aspirational.

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But walk into some of Jammu & Kashmir’s government schools today, particularly those in rural and remote areas, and that old picture begins to lose its accuracy.

There are teachers turning discarded cardboard into teaching aids, converting mathematics into games, taking children outdoors to understand science, using smartphones to supplement lessons, creating reading corners, developing locally relevant learning material and spending hours beyond the classroom trying to bring a reluctant child back to school.

There is no spectacular announcement when this happens. No ribbon-cutting ceremony. No large advertisement.

Yet the story of government education in Jammu & Kashmir in 2026 is not a story of either success or failure. It is a much more complicated story—one of committed teachers working inside a system that has made significant progress but continues to face serious structural problems.

A System Too Large to Ignore

The scale of Jammu & Kashmir's school education system alone tells us why its future matters.

UDISE+ 2023-24 recorded 24,296 schools, nearly 26.3 lakh students and 1.67 lakh teachers across the Union Territory. The overall pupil-teacher ratio was 16:1. At the primary level, the ratio was 13:1, nine at upper-primary, 12 at secondary and 21 at higher-secondary level.

The latest UDISE+ 2024-25-based assessment puts the total number of schools at about 24,192, with roughly 26.5 lakh students and 1.67 lakh teachers. Government schools continue to account for a substantial share of enrolment: around 54.9 per cent of students in Classes I-XII in the available 2024-25 data.

These numbers matter because government schools are not a marginal component of education in Jammu & Kashmir. They remain one of the principal institutions through which children in villages, mountainous areas, economically weaker households and socially vulnerable communities access formal education.

The question, therefore, is not whether government schools matter. They unquestionably do. The real question is: How do we make them stronger?

The Teacher is Often the First Reformer

Educational reform is frequently discussed in the language of policies, schemes, smart classrooms, infrastructure and technology. All of these are important. But eventually, reform reaches a child through one person: the teacher.

A government order cannot inspire a child to read. A smart board cannot understand why a student has stopped participating. A textbook cannot visit the home of a child who has stopped attending school. A teacher can.

This is particularly important in communities where the first generation of children is entering formal education. For such children, the teacher is not merely someone who completes a syllabus. The teacher may be the person who introduces them to books, computers, competitive examinations, careers and possibilities they have never encountered at home.

This is where many government teachers quietly perform a much larger social role. They teach. They counsel. They motivate. They communicate with parents. They identify struggling children. They organise activities. They prepare teaching-learning material. And, in many cases, they work with extremely limited resources.

The most impressive innovations are sometimes the simplest. A handful of bottle caps can become a mathematics lesson. A school garden can become a science laboratory. A local story can become a language exercise. The surrounding forest, stream, orchard or mountain can become a living classroom.

Education does not always need an expensive laboratory to become experiential. It needs a teacher who knows how to turn the world around a child into a source of learning. That is pedagogical innovation—and it deserves recognition.

From Rote Learning to Learning by Doing

The transformation is also visible in the broader direction of education policy.

The National Education Policy 2020 has placed considerable emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, experiential learning, competency-based education, multidisciplinary learning and the professional development of teachers.

Jammu & Kashmir, too, is moving towards greater use of technology in classrooms. By 2025, the UT had reportedly reached 3,427 smart classrooms, following the addition of around 1,700 classrooms under digital-learning initiatives. The expansion is significant, although connectivity, maintenance and teacher training remain important challenges.

But technology should not become another mistaken definition of educational progress. A smart classroom without a skilled teacher is simply a room containing expensive equipment. A projector cannot replace pedagogy. Artificial intelligence cannot replace empathy. And a digital lesson cannot replace the human relationship between a teacher and a child.

The real digital revolution in our schools will occur when technology becomes a tool in the teacher's hand, rather than a substitute for the teacher.

But Let Us Not Romanticise the System

Defending hardworking teachers should never mean defending every weakness in the government school system. Jammu & Kashmir has serious educational challenges.

The most striking is the shortage of teachers. In February 2026, the J&K Education Minister informed the Legislative Assembly that 12,977 teaching posts were vacant across the Union Territory—7,985 in Jammu division and 4,992 in Kashmir division.

This is not a minor administrative issue. A teacher cannot be expected to produce transformative learning outcomes if the system does not provide adequate human resources.

The problem becomes particularly acute in higher classes and specialised subjects, where a shortage of subject teachers can directly affect students' preparation for board examinations and higher education.

Teacher vacancies also undermine the very idea of educational equality. A child in a remote village deserves the same opportunity to learn mathematics, science, English, computer education and other subjects as a child in an urban centre. That equality cannot be achieved merely through policy documents. It requires teachers in classrooms.

The Rationalisation Dilemma

Another uncomfortable issue is the rationalisation of schools. The J&K government has merged or closed 4,358 schools under its rationalisation exercise—1,274 in Jammu division and 3,084 in Kashmir division, according to the Education Minister's statement reported in March 2025. The stated rationale included schools functioning in the same vicinity, as well as institutions operating without adequate buildings or with other viability concerns. Surplus teachers were to be redeployed according to requirements.

There is a legitimate administrative argument behind rationalisation. A school with very few students and inadequate infrastructure may not provide the educational environment children deserve. Consolidating resources can potentially improve teacher deployment, laboratories, libraries, sanitation and other facilities.

But education is not merely an exercise in accounting. A school that looks "small" on a government spreadsheet may be the only school within walking distance of a mountain village.

If consolidation means that a child must travel significantly farther, the system must ask a basic question: Who bears the cost of that efficiency?

In mountainous and remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir, distance, weather, transportation and road connectivity are not abstract variables. They can determine whether a child attends school at all. Therefore, rationalisation must be accompanied by safe transportation, hostels where necessary, reliable connectivity and careful village-level assessment. Otherwise, an administrative solution can unintentionally create an educational problem.

The Learning Question

Perhaps the most important challenge is not infrastructure. It is learning.

The National Achievement Survey has previously shown learning gaps in Jammu & Kashmir. In the Class III assessment, students in the UT performed below the national average in language and mathematics, with weaknesses across several assessed abilities.

The latest national performance picture also requires caution. In the Performance Grading Index 2.0 for 2024-25, Jammu & Kashmir scored 500.2, compared with 527.3 in 2023-24, placing the UT in the AKANSHI-2 category.

The district picture is equally uneven. The 2024-25 Performance Grading Index for Districts places Pulwama at 343, Srinagar at 328, Ganderbal at 314 and Anantnag at 312, while Kulgam recorded 297. Several other districts were below 300.

These figures should not be used as a weapon against teachers. They should be used as a diagnostic tool. A low score tells us where the system needs intervention. It does not tell us that every teacher in that system is failing.

In fact, the opposite may sometimes be true: a teacher may be working exceptionally hard inside a school facing multiple structural disadvantages.

The Forgotten Partner: The Community

This brings us to the missing piece in our education debate. The community.

We often speak about the government and teachers as if they are the only stakeholders in public education. They are not. Parents are stakeholders. Local communities are stakeholders. Panchayats are stakeholders. School Management Committees are stakeholders. Civil society is a stakeholder. Local professionals, writers, academics, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and former students can all contribute.

A school is not an isolated government building. It is a community institution. And when the community withdraws from it, the school becomes weaker.

Parents Cannot Outsource Education

One of the most damaging assumptions in contemporary education is that once a child is admitted to school, the entire responsibility for learning has been transferred to the teacher. It has not.

A teacher may spend six hours with a child. The family and community shape the remaining eighteen. If parents never ask what the child learned, never look at a notebook, never encourage reading and never attend school meetings, the teacher is being asked to perform an impossible task.

Parents do not need to be highly educated to participate in education. They can ask simple questions:

“What did you learn today?”

“Can you read this paragraph to me?”

“What did you do in mathematics?”

“Show me your notebook.”

“What did your teacher ask you to practise?”

These small conversations can transform a child's relationship with learning.

School Management Committees Must Become Meaningful

School Management Committees should not exist merely as names on registers. They can become powerful instruments of community participation.

Parents and community representatives can help identify infrastructure gaps, monitor facilities, encourage attendance, support school activities and communicate local concerns to the administration.

Jammu & Kashmir's institutional framework already recognises community involvement in school education, including the role of School Management Committees and local bodies. What is required is not another committee. What is required is an active committee culture.

Imagine a village where the SMC meets every month and asks: Is every child attending? Does every girl have access to a functional toilet? Does the school have books? Is the drinking water facility working? Which students are falling behind? Which teacher needs support? Can a local professional volunteer one hour a month?

Such questions can change a school without waiting for another large government scheme.

Recognise Teachers—But Hold Them Accountable Too

There is another balance we need to restore. Teachers deserve respect. But respect and accountability are not opposites. They are partners.

A teacher who innovates should be recognised. A teacher who consistently neglects duty should be held accountable. A school that produces excellent learning outcomes despite difficult circumstances should be celebrated. A school struggling year after year should receive intervention.

The solution is neither blind criticism nor blind praise. It is professional dignity combined with professional accountability.

This is particularly important because the profession itself is changing. The teacher of today is expected to understand child psychology, inclusive education, digital tools, competency-based assessment, foundational literacy, classroom management and continuously evolving curricula. That requires continuous professional development—not occasional workshops where attendance certificates become the primary outcome.

What Jammu & Kashmir Should Do Next

If we genuinely want to strengthen government education, five priorities deserve urgent attention:

Fill teacher vacancies: Nearly 13,000 vacancies are too large a gap for a system that expects better learning outcomes. Recruitment and promotion must be timely, transparent and linked to actual subject-wise and geographical requirements.

Nearly 13,000 vacancies are too large a gap for a system that expects better learning outcomes. Recruitment and promotion must be timely, transparent and linked to actual subject-wise and geographical requirements. Protect the neighbourhood-school principle: Rationalisation may improve efficiency, but no child should be pushed out of education because the nearest school has become inaccessible. Remote and mountainous areas require special planning.

Rationalisation may improve efficiency, but no child should be pushed out of education because the nearest school has become inaccessible. Remote and mountainous areas require special planning. Invest in teachers, not only technology: Smart classrooms are useful, but continuous teacher training, mentoring and academic support are indispensable.

Smart classrooms are useful, but continuous teacher training, mentoring and academic support are indispensable. Measure learning rather than merely infrastructure: A school should not be judged successful simply because it has a building, electricity, furniture or a smart board. The fundamental question is: Can children read, write, reason, calculate, communicate and apply what they learn?

A school should not be judged successful simply because it has a building, electricity, furniture or a smart board. The fundamental question is: Can children read, write, reason, calculate, communicate and apply what they learn? Build community ownership: Parents, SMCs, Panchayats, alumni and local professionals should become partners in school development. Even a modest community library, reading programme, career talk or mentorship initiative can make a difference.

The Teacher Standing Alone is Not Enough

There is a beautiful irony in the story of government education. We expect one teacher to change a child's life. But we rarely ask whether society is willing to change the environment in which that teacher works.

We ask teachers to produce results while classrooms may lack resources. We ask them to embrace technology while expecting them to solve connectivity problems. We ask them to improve learning outcomes while vacancies remain. We ask them to prevent dropouts while communities sometimes remain indifferent. And then, when the system struggles, we blame the teacher alone. That is neither fair nor productive.

The government has a responsibility to provide infrastructure, staffing, training and policy support. Teachers have a responsibility to teach with commitment, professionalism and accountability. Parents have a responsibility to support their children. And communities have a responsibility to protect and strengthen their public schools.

Education is a shared social contract.

The Real Revolution is Already Happening

Perhaps the most important story about Jammu & Kashmir's government schools is not the number of buildings, smart classrooms or government schemes.

It is the teacher who enters a classroom every morning and decides that the limitations of the system will not become the limitations of a child's imagination. It is the teacher who stays after school to help a struggling student. The teacher who visits a home when a child disappears from class. The teacher who creates a learning aid from material that would otherwise be thrown away. The teacher who makes a shy child speak. The teacher who tells a village child that university is possible.

These acts rarely make headlines. But education is built from precisely such acts. We should celebrate them—not to hide the failures of public education, but to remind ourselves of what becomes possible when committed professionals receive the support they deserve.

Jammu & Kashmir does not merely need better schools. It needs stronger public faith in public education. And that faith will not be created by advertisements.

It will be created when parents walk into government schools without embarrassment, when communities stand behind teachers, when administrations fill vacancies, when rationalisation is carried out with sensitivity, when learning becomes the central measure of success, and when society begins to understand that the government school down the road is not merely a government institution.

It is our institution.

The children sitting inside it are not somebody else's children. They are the future doctors, teachers, scientists, writers, entrepreneurs, administrators and citizens of Jammu & Kashmir.

And perhaps the quiet revolution has already begun. We only need to stop looking away long enough to see it.