Beyond the Battlefield Goverdhan Singh Jamwal on Past, Present and Future of Jammu

General Sahib, you were commissioned by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947. What was the mood in Jamm in the months around Partition, as refugees poured in and the future of State hung undecided?

I was commissioned by Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on 10th September 1947, after a prolonged process of selection for commissioning into the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces, which had started in March 1947 and continued until September, almost six months.

The last two months consisted of a written examination, physical examination, medical examination, and two interviews with the Selection Board, presided over by the Maharaja, along with his Prime Minister, R. C. Kak, and his Chief of Military Staff, Major General H. L. Scott. Applications had been called in March 1947 through the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts. My interview was taken by Rajkumar Shiv Dev Singh, who was the Deputy Commissioner, and he recommended me for the commission.

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However, the Darbar moved from Jammu to Srinagar at the end of April, and we were called to Srinagar towards the end of June. During April, our BA examinations were held but we were told that our papers were being carried by train to Lahore for evaluation. These were burnt in the train near Sialkot.

As far the disturbances during the partition were concerned there was lot of tension on the borders, but there was no untoward incident in Jammu until about June, when I left for Srinagar for my tests.

At that time, a large number of refugees were coming from Pakistan in a terrible condition. Many of them were related to us, and they gave us horrifying accounts of what had happened to them in Pakistan. Much of this was already known to us, but there was overall peace and no disturbance in Jammu until I left for Srinagar at the end of June.

In Kashmir, everything was peaceful. In fact, while we were giving our tests, we were listening to the radio because newspapers had stopped coming, particularly after 15th August, and we were hearing on Radios what was happening in Pakistan, particularly along the borders. There was a fear that Pakistan might create some trouble in our State, particularly in Jammu, but there was no apprehension of any danger in Kashmir, and Kashmir was as peaceful as ever, like heaven.

By the time we finished our interviews on 10th September, Kashmir was absolutely peaceful, and nothing was happening anywhere, although by that time crores of people had migrated from Pakistan to India and vice versa, and millions had been killed, converted, and molested. Yet there was absolute peace in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of Jul. It was only after July that some Hindu and Sikh families in the State began telling their relatives about what they had witnessed and suffered in Pakistan, which started worrying the people of Jammu about the condition of their relatives there.

Why was all this happening? There were apprehensions about Pakistan doing some mischief, particularly along the borders. Lord Mountbatten, with his staff, including Lord Ismay, his Chief of Staff, had visited the State and met Maharaja Hari Singh to convince him to join Pakistan before 15th August 1947. As we all know, Maharaja Hari Singh almost knew what was coming and parried the demand during the discussions. To the last day of the departure, and when the time came, he declined it as he was not well. This was his strategic move to defy the viceroy as he was still the Viceroy. How clever of Maharaja Hari Singh to ward him off.This apparently made Mountbatten take it for granted that Maharaja Hari Singh would not join Pakistan, and therefore, I understand, plans were started for the invasion and accession of Kashmir under the British plan associated with Churchill, which ultimately came out in the form of Operation Gulmarg. The operational order was signed by the British Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army, General Sir Frank Messervy, on 18th August 1947, and was delivered to Major Onkar Singh Kalkat honor 20th August 1947, though his British Brigade Commander, Brigadier C. P. Murray, was away from headquarters at Bannu. This is how the operational plan came to be leaked to Major Kalkat.

It is a long story how Major Kalkat escaped with the Operation Order and conveyed the information to Defence Minister Sardar Baldev Singh on 19th October. Yet Baldev Singh, his Prime Minister, or even his senior Army staff officers who were present there, such as Brigadier Thapar and Colonel Kulwant Singh, did not convey a word to Maharaja Hari Singh that Pakistan would be attacking with 20,000 men on 22nd October: 10,000 from the Muzaffarabad side and 10,000 towards Jammu from Sialkot Poonch. So much so that this information was not even givan to Prime Minister Mehar Chand Mahajan. We did not know anything at Srinagar until the attack actually came on 22nd October 1947.

The states forces had about 7000 men in eight battalions to guard frontier from Lakhanpur to Ladakh. How were they organised, commanded and deployed and how did they cope when troops in some units defected?

Ans 2. The Jammu and Kashmir State Forces had about 7,000 men organised in eight battalions, deployed over the vast frontier from Lakhanpur to Ladakh in four Brigades. The Jammu Brigade at Jammu Cantonment was under Brigadier Khuda Baksh, with only one battalion to guard the international border from Ravi to Munawar Tawi in the Chamb area. The second was the Dharamsal-Jhangar Brigade, comprising 2 and 3 J&K Rifles, under Brigadier Chattar Singh. The third Brigade was the Poonch Brigade under Brigadier Krishan Singh, comprising 1, 8 and 9 Infantry Battalions. The fourth was the Kashmir Brigade, with 4 J&K Infantry at Muzaffarabad and the 6 J&K Infantry, looking after Gilgit, Baltistan and Ladakh.

Obviously, this employment had to be very thin on the ground if the task was only watch and ward, as assessed by Gen HL Scott. He had convinced Maharaja Hari Singh that Pakistan was not in a position to mount any major invasion, as its forces were still spread over the whole of India and it would take quite some time to collect them and marshal them into a force for operations. Perhaps this was also a part of the cover plan of the British. The State Forces were dispersed in different garrisons and detachments to guard important towns, roads, passes and frontier posts, under the overall command of the Maharaja and Army Headquarters. Thus, it was a relatively small force spread over an enormous and extremely difficult geographical area.

When the invasion began in October 1947, the State Forces had to fight on several fronts simultaneously. The situation became still more difficult when some troops in certain units defected or deserted, particularly at Muzaffarabad. This not only reduced their strength but also exposed to the enemy their positions and movements. Yet the loyal elements did not collapse. They reorganised, held their positions and continued fighting with whatever strength remained available.

The best example was Brigadier Rajinder Singh and his small force, which delayed the advance at Garhi, Domel and Uri from 22 to 27 October, giving vital time for the defence of Srinagar. Elsewhere too, including Skardu, the troops continued their resistance for months under extremely difficult conditions. In my view, the 1947 story of the State Forces must therefore be seen not merely in terms of their numbers or the defections in some units, but in terms of the loyalty and sacrifice of the thousands who remained at their posts and continued to fight despite overwhelming odds.

For Maharaja Hari Singh and for the name of the Dogras, under one of the greatest Generals India has produced, Brigadier Rajinder Singh, J&K State Forces, the Saviour of Kashmir, who deserves a minimum of the PVC, I am sure the Government of India will have to upgrade his MVC to PVC one day. Alternatively, he is the one to be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Why I say this is that, after all, the country recognised the services of Maharaja Hari Singh and declared the accession, which was done by Maharaja Hari Singh, a national event, which was declared a government holiday. Later, his birthday has also been declared a holiday by the Government of India. It is noteworthy that, at the same time, the Government quashed the holiday of the so-called Martyrs’ Day, 13 July 1931, celebrated by the J&K State, and also the holiday on the birthday of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

It is a very painful story which was written by the British as a parting gift to India and particularly to their loyal prince, Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir State. The British again relied on their Divide and Rule policy, with which they had ruled India. They picked up the 4th Battalion, 2nd and 6th, which were mixed battalions and were also positioned in very strategic areas.

Pakistan entered through Capt. Aslam of 4 J&K Infantry, son of Brigadier Rehmatullah, who had been awarded the Military Cross in the Burma campaign under Col Narain Singh. The British made Aslam resign from 4 J&K Infantry in 1945 as Captain and appointed him, with promotion, as Maj G2 Intelligence in 5 Infantry Division at Ranchi, where he was given the task of meeting the Muslim soldiers of his own battalion, 4 J&K Infantry, deployed in Muzaffarabad, to defect and kill their non-Muslim comrades while they were sleeping on the night of 21/22 October 1947, when the non-Muslim soldiers were celebrating the Dussehra holiday. Similarly, he penetrated the other two battalions also, where similar defections took place and soldiers killed their own comrades mercilessly, some while sleeping and others by deceit.

Brigadier Rajinder Singh held the Pakistani invaders on Muzaffarabad-Srinagar road for several crucial days, his men fighting to the last man and last round. From your research for Valour & Betrayal, what does history still get wrong about those days on the Jhelum Valley road?

Ans-3: Undoubtedly, history has not fully brought out what actually happened on the Jhelum Valley Road between 22 and 27 October 1947. Even the Army has not carried out a detailed study of his actions to save Kashmir. Brigadier Rajinder Singh was not commanding a prepared formation with adequate reserves. He had to collect whatever troops were available at Srinagar and move towards the enemy after the State Forces at Muzaffarabad had suffered serious defections. He and his small force were therefore fighting an overwhelmingly superior force, while repeatedly withdrawing from one position to another and delaying it at Garhi, Uri, Mahura and Rampur.

Though surprised, the small detachment of a few non-Muslim Dogras under Col Narain Singh, who were located at the Domel bridge, did not allow any vehicle or personnel to cross and enter J&K State. As luck would have it, an MMG section left by 8 J&K Infantry while proceeding to Poonch a month earlier had to be dropped for want of transport. It was this section, under a Havaldar, which, by preventing any movement on the bridge, saved the day and enabled Brig Rajinder Singh to assemble his 100 Dogras and reach Uri by midnight. This was a crucial period of the Jammu and Kashmir Operations under Operation Gulmarg.

As a result of this delay, Brig Rajinder Singh, with his 60 men after leaving 40 at Uri to prepare the fences, was moving towards Muzaffarabad when Pakistani forces, 6,000 of them in 300 vehicles, were spotted by him at Garhi, where the first battle took place. This battle has not been given the importance it deserved because of the dramatic blowing up of the Uri bridge. But let me say that without the Battle of Garhi and the delay imposed for almost four to five hours, which made the enemy cautious and prevented him from reaching the Uri bridge before nightfall, Brig Rajinder Singh would not have had the opportunity to blow up the bridge the next day.

Here, it must be mentioned that the heroic action of Capt Prithi Singh, who snatched the enemy’s leading vehicle and drove it until it was fired upon by our own troops because it was carrying Pakistani markings, was providential. Prithi Singh, though wounded, asked the driver to put the vehicle on the road in such a way that it would cause a roadblock, and it indeed succeeded. It caused a roadblock under tremendous fire, with all the tyres of the vehicle being burst by our own troops. In fact, it was this obstacle, covered by Subedar Dhuni Chand’s platoons from the nearby hills, which saved the day and enabled us to blow the Uri bridge the next day. Then, the blowing up of the Uri bridge and the heavy casualties imposed on the Pakistanis from the home bank of the Uri Nallah further demoralised the enemy and slowed him down.

The other battles also delayed the enemy for another three days. This was possible because Brig Rajinder Singh, when he spoke to Maharaja Hari Singh on the telephone from Baramulla on 23 October, had requested some reinforcements. They were not available in Srinagar, but Maharaja Hari Singh arranged to fly them from Jammu by air, including a section of MMGs, which were of great help in the subsequent battles. The destruction of the Uri bridge was an important part of this delaying action.

What is sometimes lost in the telling is that this was not one battle at Uri lasting a couple of days, but a continuous fighting withdrawal over several crucial days along the Jhelum Valley Road. The State Forces were buying time, not seeking a conventional victory. Every hour gained was important because there were virtually no reserves between the advancing enemy and Srinagar.

From my own understanding as a soldier of the State Forces, the greatest achievement of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and his men was therefore not simply that they fought bravely, but that a very small force, after the breakdown of the Muzaffarabad defences and defections within some units, continued to function as an organised fighting force and deliberately delayed the enemy until Indian troops could arrive. The sacrifice of the men who fought with him should be remembered alongside that of the Brigadier himself. Their action gave the State the precious time without which the subsequent defence of Srinagar might have been impossible.

You spent time with the Maharaja in Bombay in 1954. What did he tell you about his decision on accession? What pressures did he face from Mountbatten, from Pakistan and from within, and is the ‘delay’ he is blamed for a fair charge?

Ans-4 As I had often said, Maharaja Hari Singh did not discuss J&K State at all with anybody, and he never even mentioned once, during my long stay with him, either Nehru or Sheikh Abdullah. I believe he thought that, since the Kashmir issue was before the United Nations, if he said anything which could be used by the adversaries, it might go against India or Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, he never discussed this question with me.

In fact, he never made any statement about Jammu and Kashmir or clarified his own position. I believe this was because he believed in the British divine right of kings, that he was the ruler sent by God, that he was responsible to God, and that he had to take care of his people irrespective of their religion.

Whatever I gathered was from his very committed ADC, Capt Deewan Singh, who resigned his commission to stay with him all his life. Of course, what he told me was certainly the views of Maharaja Hari Singh.

What I gathered from my stay in Bombay was that Maharaja Hari Singh was not happy with the British and whatever they had done. Although even by 1954 we did not know the role of the British, particularly Churchill, in annexing the Jammu and Kashmir State with Pakistan by force if Maharaja Hari Singh did not accede to Pakistan before 15 August 1947, I can now say that the British ensured that if Maharaja Hari Singh did not join Pakistan before 15 August, they would not allow him to join India either before 15 August.

This is obvious from various talks available in the public domain. For example, Mahatma Gandhi came to Kashmir for the first time in his life to tell Maharaja Hari Singh that he should go by the advice of Sheikh Abdullah, and he would not ask Sheikh Abdullah also to join India. In other words, he suggested that Sheikh should abide by the people’s will. What does it mean? It means a plebiscite.

In other words, Gandhi came to Kashmir only to tell Maharaja Hari Singh and also Sheikh Abdullah that the decision would be by plebiscite, which ultimately was imposed by Mountbatten, in spite of the fact that Pakistan attacked and was declared the aggressor.

You were attached to 4 Kumaon in the 1947-48 operations. What was it like for a young state forces officer to fight alongside the Indian Army, and how did the State Forces finally merge into what became the JAK Rifles?

Ans-5. As a young State Forces officer, joining 4 Kumaon at Uri in July 1948 was a unique experience. Since the war had started, we could not be sent to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, so it was decided to put us in Indian Army units fighting in the J&K State, and I was lucky to be posted to one of the best battalions of the Indian Army.

For many years, the attitude of Indian Army officers towards the J&K State Forces in general, and the officer cadre in particular, was not very warm, as they thought they had come like an occupation force. The Indian Army had just come out of this role, particularly in Asia, where the Indian Army was managing the defeated armies of Japan and Italy, and the Germans in West Asia and Europe. Since the Army had taken part in the surrender of the Axis forces, their attitude was one of a superiority complex, and other forces were looked upon as inferiors.

There were many occasions when very senior, mature and excellent officers of the J&K State Forces, fighting without any resources and holding on for days together until the arrival of the Indian Army, particularly in the Poonch region, including Mirpur and Kotli, fought and gave their best without sufficient means and material. They held on against the enemy everywhere until the Indian Army came, and everything was lost, including Mirpur and Kotli, after the arrival and takeover by the Indian Army, almost one month after the British-engineered Pakistani invasion of J&K on 22 October 1947.

After the operations, the State Forces were reorganised and integrated into the Indian Army. Their battalions became the nucleus of what later became the J&K Rifles, carrying forward the traditions, battle honours and fighting spirit of the old State Forces.

You commanded 9 JAK Rifles at Khemkaran in 1965, one of the decisive battles of that war. What do you remember of those days, and what did it mean to lead a battalion descended from the old State Forces into battle for India?

Ans-6 I commanded 9 JAK Rifles during the 1965 war in the Khemkaran sector, including the Battle of Asal Uttar. For me, it was a deeply significant experience to lead a battalion whose roots went back to the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces. The same fighting spirit and traditions of the old State Forces were now being carried into battle as part of the Indian Army.

Those days at Khemkaran were marked by intense fighting, difficult conditions and the determination of our men to hold their ground. The battalion fought with great courage against the Pakistani forces, and the Battle of Asal Uttar became one of the decisive actions of the war.

For me personally, commanding 9 JAK Rifles was more than commanding another battalion. I was leading soldiers whose military traditions had begun with the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, the same tradition into which I myself had been commissioned in 1947. To lead them in 1965, this time as part of the Indian Army fighting for India, was therefore a matter of great pride and responsibility. It may be mentioned that 9 J&K Infantry (Rudar Shibnabh) got the first Vir Chakra of 4 Infantry Division for stopping the Pakistani Corps from crossing Rohi Nallah, with a view to advancing through Khemkaran and Amritsar to Delhi, where there were no troops available or deployed by us. In fact, it was this action of the Battalion that forced the enemy to postpone their H-hour by one day to march towards Delhi. During this one day, 4 Infantry Division flooded the fields of Khemkaran and Asal Uttar, which became a death trap for the Pakistani armour, resulting in Patan Nagar. A lot of credit for this goes to 9 J&K Infantry, for which the Battalion was honoured with the Battle Honour of Rohi Nallah. Certainly, I am proud of my battalion and my J&K Forces.

You served as Military Secretary to the President of India and later in public life as an MLC and as President of the Dharmarth and Mata Vaishno Devi Trusts. What did these very different roles teach you about leadership and public service?

Ans-7. I was indeed very lucky to be assigned important roles to serve the people of my State, particularly, firstly, to head the Dharmarth Trust and Mata Vaishno Devi Trust, started by Maharaja Gulab Singh and passed on to Dr Karan Singh by Maharaja Hari Singh, taking care of many shrines and various temples like Raghunath Temple and Ranbireshwar Mandir in Jammu, Shankaracharya and Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir, and many other religious places, including some in Haridwar and Benaras. Besides, I also took over as President of JKESL, with 31,000 active members, taking care of over a lakh of Ex-servicemen and their families.

It was a great education, which helped me to put across the problems of the Ex-servicemen to the Rajya Sainik Board, headed by the Governor, with the Chief Minister and the Army Commander, Northern Command, as Vice Presidents. Since the Indian Army had not been able to establish the Army Welfare Housing Organisation in J&K, even it could not come here till today, where we have an international border of 800 kilometres from Lakhanpur to Ladakh, even after the abrogation of Article 370. Since the State Government was also not doing much in this regard, I took up the matter seriously with the Army Commander, Lt Gen, who was also the Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sainik Board, to request the State Government to provide plots to the Ex-servicemen, particularly as they were serving in the Army, away from their homes, and their homes were subjected to Pakistan firing, inflicting casualties on their children and cattle. The Army Commander asked the Chief Minister, and the Chief Minister allegedly agreed to provide plots but suggested that the colonies may be laid by the J&K Ex-Services League in March 1997, which was accepted, and thus two colonies, Rajinder Vihar in the Patti area of Samba district and Kargil Vihar in Damana area, were set up. Unfortunately, the process of allocation of land by the State Government was, as usual, very slow, thereby depriving them of the promised housing colonies. I became MLC in 1997 and pressed many of these points in the Legislature, though often without much success in J&K State, unfortunately.

You raised the world’s first Ecological Battalions. How did the idea come about and could a similar model employ veterans in J&K today in afforestation, water conservation or disaster response?

Ans-8: Following a proposal by Dr. Norman Borlaug to our Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, to deploy military discipline for large-scale environmental restoration, particularly to save the Himalayas, and since our Army was committed on two fronts, we could not afford to give this task to the Army. It was therefore decided that this task may be assigned to our Territorial Army. It was at this point of time that I took over as Additional Director General of TA and was given the task of raising the first Ecological Battalion, i.e. 127 Infantry Battalion, to restore the Shahjahanpur area, which had been completely denuded of green cover and water resources, thereby forcing the villagers to abandon their homes. It was my task to raise the Battalion, train the Battalion and fix their terms and conditions of service.

I am very proud of the fact that the two Ecological Battalions I raised, 127 for the Himalayas, which is now working in Mussoorie, and the second, i.e. 128 Infantry Battalion, for greening the banks of the Indira Canal to save it from the sand dunes, were raised and are still working in their respective areas with fantastic results. For example, in the last 44 years, the output is as follows:

‘128 Infantry Battalion has planted 1,99,11,000 saplings, covering a total area of 21,589 hectares. The ecological output of the Battalion has also been evaluated in monetary terms. It has cost the Government of India approximately Rs. 1,500 crores till today, while its output is valued at approximately Rs. 35,000 crores, demonstrating the enormous economic value of environmental restoration.’

Since I belong to the Kandi area of the Shivaliks, I knew the problem and was able to give my practical guidance so as to make these two Battalions world famous. I am happy to add that I had requested Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to give a third Battalion to the Shivaliks, as it was not in good condition. It was agreed, but the funds could not be released.

I retired in 1984, but when Rajiv Gandhi visited in 1987, I requested him, with the concurrence of Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had promised me a Battalion, which could not be raised for want of funds then, and that it should be given now. Rajiv Gandhi was a little hesitant, but Rajesh Pilot, who was accompanying him, knew the commitment, as I had also informed him. He intervened, and then his Environment Secretary, Mr. Seshan, took upon himself to implement the project. Thus, 129 Infantry Battalion, worth ₹7 crores at that time, was raised in J&K in 1988, located at Samba, and it is still working with an excellent record.

You have watched J&K go from princely state, to special status, through years of militancy, to a Union Territory. Which turning points shaped Jammu the most, for better and for worse?

Ans-9: Having lived through almost the entire modern history of J&K, from the time of Maharaja Hari Singh and the State Forces, the accession and the 1947–48 war, to the present Union Territory, I have seen many turning points. In my view, the first and most decisive turning point was the invasion of J&K in October 1947 when it was Maharaja Hari Singh and his Chief of Staff Brig Rajinder Singh and 100 Dogra soldiers who saved Kashmir, indeed the state as it was only their action, which enabled Maharaja Hari Singh to accede to India and for the Indian Army to land safely on 27th October to save the state. I was a witness to this at Srinagar. I was then a young officer of the J&K State Forces and later fought in the Uri sector. The sacrifice of the State Forces and the Indian Army during those critical days shaped the future of the State.

The subsequent political changes, including the gradual erosion of the special position of J&K and the political developments after 1953, had a profound effect on Jammu as well as Kashmir. From my perspective, Jammu often felt that its contribution, particularly its military contribution and its sacrifices in the defence of the State, were not adequately recognised. The years of militancy from the late 1980s brought perhaps the most painful period. Terrorism and violence affected ordinary people, displaced communities, damaged the economy and created a deep sense of insecurity. Jammu also carried a considerable burden of receiving and supporting those displaced from the Valley. I have gone through all phases of ups and downs. I have seen the entire Kashmiri Pandit community thrown out of the Valley and thousands of Dogras killed in the erstwhile Doda district without any rhyme or reason. I take my hat off to the Dogras, who lived in the remote corners and withstood Pakistan’s onslaught of militancy, terrorism and even four wars. Pakistan has not been able to dislodge the Dogras from Jammu, as it will be seen that the Dogras have still kept the original border with Pakistan intact, from Ravi to Munawar Tawi in the area of Chamb. It is only beyond that that the State has lost areas contiguous to the boundary from Rajouri to Ladakh, which are ours but are presently occupied by Pakistan through aggression, planned and executed by the British, led by Churchill.

Yes, the abrogation of Article 370 was a major turning point, but I feel that the maximum benefits have gone to Kashmir and not to Jammu. Of course, the fault may lie with the politicians, but the fact remains that the Dogras are deprived of benefits which should have accrued to them immediately after Independence and certainly after the abrogation of Article 370, which have certainly not accrued to their entitlement. This is an extremely worrying situation, where the most loyal and committed people, who have given their lives in first creating the largest State of India as the crown of India and then defending it in all wars, militancy, terrorism, etc., are yet the people who are feeling deprived of their rights. This is certainly a worrying point, and Jammu, as it is strategically located between India and Kashmir, has to be the anchor of the security of the crown of India, which has not yet been realised nor yet bothered about. This can be fatal to the security and defence of a country as large and vulnerable as India is.

I feel the turning point for Jammu has not yet come. It would only come when it gets its own State, Jammu State, which was, in fact, the anchor State that went on to add Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and finally Jammu and Kashmir, and now they have to fend for their identity.

As someone who was there when the Instrument of Accession was signed, how do you view the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019? Has it fulfilled what the Maharaja intended in 1947, and what remains incomplete, including the question of statehood?

Ans-10: The aim of all instruments is to ensure the well-being and happiness of those for whom these instruments are meant. Surprisingly, at present, none seems to be happy. Kashmiris are always clamouring for the abrogation of Article 370 and asking for the statehood of the whole State, whereas Jammu is apprehensive of the fact that even after the abrogation of Article 370, they did not get what they deserved, and if, by getting statehood, they have to continue to play second fiddle all their lives, the situation is not a happy one. I always feel that the Kashmiri people have never accepted the Dogras or even Ladakhis as integral part of the State, which raises a question mark as to whether any arrangement where there is a lack of trust will ever succeed. All in all, with my personal experience, I feel we are not yet ready for statehood. Unless there is mutual trust between the two divisions of a State, it will be a futile exercise to tie them in an unnatural bond. First of all, let them learn and show to the world that they can live together and progress together. Unless that happens, no change should take place.

Communities along the international border and the LoC have lived with shelling and infiltration for decades, while the threat now also extends to Ladakh. How do you assess the security situation today, and what more should be done for border residents and Village Defence Guards?

Ans 11: Border security has always been an important aspect of good administration and a fairly foolproof arrangement for security. Our border is particularly prone to infiltration because of the terrain, and therefore, vigilance is vital. People's participation is as vital as that of the security forces.

Unfortunately, the desire to become rich by fair and foul means is more prevalent on the borders, where there are more opportunities for cross-border crimes involving heroin, weapons, information, and other illegal activities. There are numerous possibilities now available on the border. That is why the Government of India had to pass orders for removing unauthorized people from areas up to 15 km along the J&K borders. I think this order has not been implemented at all.

As more and more means and facilities are becoming available to facilitate cross-border infiltration and the smuggling of narcotics, etc., there is a requirement for foolproof security arrangements. Cooperation will require the full cooperation of the people living in the border villages up to 15 km. Their involvement is now vital, and the local people can play an important part.

They must be taken into confidence and trained accordingly, and the government must ensure that they are taken care of both physically and economically. They are the first line of local defence, like the Army, and their morale must be kept high. They will not let the country down.

The Jammu region has given generations of soldiers to the Army, and you led the Ex-services League for years. What was the most pressing concerns of Ex-servicemen and their families today, in pensions, resettlement, healthcare and dignity, and what should the UT administration and the Centre do about them?

Ans 12: Yes, it is very important to ensure that soldiers, Ex-servicemen, and their families are taken care of because it affects the morale of the soldier, which is a battle-winning factor.

While the government of India is taking care of the soldiers and their welfare, state governments are often lacking in these efforts and facilities. For example, in J&K, even the Army has not been able to provide housing through the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO). It does not exist in J&K, which is the most sensitive border state, having been at war since independence and living from ceasefire to ceasefire. Yet, the Government of India and the J&K Government have not bothered to provide houses to soldiers, particularly those who live on the borders.

Similarly, soldiers are among the most disciplined and responsible citizens of the country. They retire very young, with 75% of them retiring at the age of 35. They live in villages and difficult areas, including border areas, where they can play a very important role in taking care of security and preventing other crimes.

Unfortunately, there is no proper scheme through which all of them could be harnessed to render their services to the people living in villages or other vulnerable areas.

Unfortunately, J&K is perhaps one of the worst states in managing the arms licensing system for its people, where 100% of ex-servicemen should be trained and armed and provided with licences and weapons.

Similarly, J&K State ex-servicemen and their families are living in the most vulnerable areas, yet they do not get what their counterparts are getting in other states with much better facilities.

The Government of India must compensate them, as it does under many other welfare schemes, to compensate the weaker states like J&K, where people are living on the borders.

I would say that ex-servicemen of J&K State must get what the best states are providing to their ex-servicemen. Any shortfall must be compensated through civil defence. We should never forget that J & K state is not only crown of India but is indeed the most strategically vital and sensitive borders state.

How do you see the socio-economic situation of J&K today, in jobs, tourism, investment and the migration of young people out of Jammu? What worries you, and what gives you hope?

Ans 13: Having lived through nearly a century of Jammu and Kashmir's history, I have witnessed enormous changes. Today, there are opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, education, sports, and private investment. However, I remain concerned that these opportunities have not yet translated into enough stable employment for our young people. When educated young men and women feel compelled to leave Jammu in search of better opportunities elsewhere, it is a matter that deserves serious attention.

Yes, it is indeed concerning to see the youth of Jammu migrating to other places in search of jobs. This issue must be addressed immediately. One way forward is to engage young people in sports and other extracurricular activities. Dogras have always been known for achieving the seemingly impossible. A wonderful example is Sheetal Devi from Kishtwar, the archery champion who competes without arms. Should we not make the most of such talent by providing maximum sports facilities in our villages and making use of ex-servicemen, who are disciplined, experienced, and often highly skilled in sports, shooting, and other activities?

Tourism can certainly be one of the major engines of the economy, but tourism alone cannot provide a complete solution. We need industries, modern agriculture, small and medium enterprises, better education, and skill development. We also need an environment in which young people can build their careers in Jammu itself. Investment should not remain confined to only a few sectors or places.

What gives me hope is the energy and ability of our young people. The youth of Jammu have always shown courage, enterprise, and a willingness to serve. If their education and talent are properly harnessed, Jammu can develop substantially. I would like to see Jammu become a place where a young person does not have to leave home merely because there are no opportunities here.

What is you message to the young people of Jammu, especially those who aspire to war the uniform? Why should they still choose the Armed Forces?

Ans 14: It is indeed astonishing and demoralizing to see that there is hardly anything about Dogra history in our curriculum, from the primary classes right up to the university level. This is despite the fact that we have produced some of the greatest war heroes, such as General Zorawar Singh, who is often called the “Napoleon of India.” However, I would say that he was no less than Napoleon. In fact, General Zorawar Singh was born before Napoleon, and one could even say that he was the “Zorawar of France.”

We also had General Baj Singh, who gave his life at Chitral Fort, and, lastly, Brigadier Rajinder Singh, who sacrificed his life while defending Kashmir in 1947 and played a crucial role in saving the state.

Despite the remarkable contributions and sacrifices of these heroes, hardly any serious study has been undertaken, even by the armed forces. This is indeed very painful. Such neglect of our history demoralizes the nation, particularly the youth. Young people often come to me, and I encourage and motivate them to learn about their history, heritage, and language.

You have said the Dogras did not do enough to remember Maharaja Hari Singh. Having lived nearly a century of this history, what legacy would you like Jammu to preserve, and what is the way forward for the people of the region?

Ans 15: Let me say at the outset that it was Maharaja Hari Singh who saved the state when the whole world seemed to be against him. He did not budge an inch and remained committed to his mission of saving his state. He depended on his brave officer, Brigadier Harjinder Singh, who performed a remarkable feat by holding back around 6,000 Pakistani raiders with only about 100 Dogra soldiers for five days, until the Indian Army landed. He ultimately gave his life in the process.

What more could we have asked of him? Yet, despite his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, we have not remembered him adequately. We hardly find his name or any detailed account of his military campaign to save Kashmir in our history.

This should, in fact, have been taken up by the J&K Department of Art and Culture. Efforts should be made to preserve and educate people about his contribution, and his full story should be included in the curriculum and textbooks. It is never too late to correct such omissions. His contribution should also be appropriately represented in institutions such as NCERT and other educational bodies.

It is indeed demoralizing that such an important chapter of our history has been neglected, and this must be rectified immediately. I would like Jammu to preserve its history, identity, traditions and military heritage, and above all the spirit of service and courage that has characterised the Dogras for generations. Maharaja Hari Singh belongs to an important period of our history, and his contribution should be studied objectively and remembered properly by future generations. We should preserve history not by slogans alone, but through schools, museums, archives, books and institutions where young people can learn what actually happened.

I would particularly like our children to know the history of the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces and the sacrifices made by its soldiers. Brigadier Rajinder Singh and the men who fought with him in October 1947 are an important part of that history. Their story, and the wider military history of the State, deserves to be properly recorded and taught.

The way forward, in my view, is to look towards the future without forgetting our past. Jammu needs better education, employment, industry, tourism and opportunities for its young people. At the same time, we must preserve our Dogra heritage, our language, our traditions and our historical institutions.

After nearly a century, my greatest wish is that the people of Jammu should have confidence in their own history and responsibility for their own future. We should remember what our forefathers achieved, learn from the mistakes of the past, and work together so that the coming generations inherit a Jammu that is more prosperous, educated and conscious of its heritage.