Harnessing AI to Rescue J&K's Heritage

Leela Dhar Mangi

leeladharmengi2@gmail.com

Living in Mast Garh, Jammu, barely a kilometre from the historic Mubarak Mandi complex, I have walked past its grand arches and weathered courtyards almost every week for years. As a Library and Information Science practitioner, each visit leaves me torn between two stark realities: the quiet dignity of our civilisational memory and the visible march of physical decay. Recently, the opening of The Royal Legacy heritage dining space inside Mubarak Mandi-conceived under the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society's adaptive-reuse vision-sparked lively discussions across old Jammu. Many local Dogras have welcomed the warm ambience, restored surkhi-chuna arches, and authentic flavours like ambal and kaladi, glad to see life return to a neglected corner. Yet, residents also voice candid concerns: steep menu prices beyond ordinary families, slow restoration of surrounding Dogra palaces, and fears that commercialisation might overshadow conservation. Every November, as Jammu and Kashmir observes World Heritage Week from the 19th to the 25th, that contrast becomes impossible to ignore.

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This week, the Government of India's welcome initiative-offering free entry to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments-alongside the J&K Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums' calendar of student walks, lectures on "Save Heritage," a cleanliness drive at Bahu Fort, and exhibitions displaying rare manuscripts like the Skanda Purana, a Persian Ramayana, and the Bhagavata Purana, deserves appreciation. Waiving entry fees across J&K's archaeological landscape-from Jammu's Mubarak Mandi, Bahu Fort, Akhnoor Fort, Ambaran Buddhist site, Krimchi temples, Babore temples, Ramnagar Palace, and Bhimgarh Fort to Kashmir's Martand Sun Temple, Avantipura ruins, Pari Mahal, Hari Parbat, Shankaracharya Temple, Burzahom Neolithic site, and Parihaspora-helps citizens and school children connect directly with their past.

Yet, year after year, a sobering pattern emerges: ceremonial inaugurals and free-entry drives in November, followed by eleven months of bureaucratic inertia. Walking through Mubarak Mandi weekly, one sees firsthand how flagship restoration projects remain trapped in missed deadlines, while historic sites from Poonch Fort and Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi to ancient shrines in Purmandal and Srinagar battle neglect and encroachment. Recently, the National Green Tribunal also flagged gaps in assessing the ground status of wetlands in the Union Territory-reminding us how cultural and ecological assets alike suffer from paper-heavy, action-light governance.

Constructive criticism here is not negativity; it is an urgent necessity. Free entry during Heritage Week or a cleanliness drive carries little meaning if a monument is neglected in December, and displaying rare manuscripts remains incomplete if they return to uncatalogued vaults lacking climate control.

To break this annual ritual, Jammu and Kashmir must pair administrative accountability with emerging technologies-specifically, advanced, superhuman-grade Artificial Intelligence. Used wisely, AI does not replace historians, archaeologists, or librarians; it multiplies their reach. Four concrete steps can turn Heritage Week into a permanent mission:

Launch a Heritage Digital Mission: Preservation without access is incomplete. J&K holds priceless manuscripts in Sharada, Sanskrit, Persian, Dogri, and Urdu. AI-powered Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and neural translation tools can catalogue, transcribe, and index these fragile texts, making them searchable online worldwide before ink fades or paper crumbles.

Deploy AI for Predictive Conservation: Applying scientific diagnostics to archaeology, periodic drone photogrammetry and AI image analysis can detect hairline fractures, moisture seepage, and invasive vegetation at sites like Mubarak Mandi, Martand, Hari Parbat, and Pari Mahal years before structural failure-shifting conservation from ad-hoc repairs to preventive science.

Integrate Satellite Audits with Asset Mapping: As the administration advances its Urban Asset Mapping Policy, AI change-detection algorithms paired with satellite imagery must automatically flag illegal encroachments around protected monuments and water bodies in real time, removing human delay.

Publish a Live Heritage Dashboard and Adopt-a-Site Model: Every major monument and archive should publish an annual status report alongside a public portal tracking sanctioned funds, repair deadlines, and pending cases. Simultaneously, schools and colleges should adopt nearby sites, enabling students to record oral histories and assist in supervised documentation alongside craftspeople.

Heritage is not a museum piece to be dusted off every November. For those living beside these landmarks, they are our daily breath-and the shared inheritance of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. World Heritage Week 2026 offers a promising platform, but the real test begins after November 25. The deplorable state of Birpur's historic Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya and its adjoining Shiv Temple-where damp walls, flaking plaster, drainage neglect, and fading upkeep mar a site once tied to classical Sanskrit learning and community devotion-exposes how outer-belt heritage gets sidelined during World Heritage Week. While ceremonial events and free-entry drives grab headlines each November, living centres of learning and faith like Birpur's campus and shrine endure quiet decay, underscoring why real conservation must pair local accountability with AI-driven structural diagnostics and archival documentation long after November 25 passes. Only by combining scientific rigour, responsible AI, and public accountability can we give our past the future it deserves.

(The author is Former Deputy Librarian, BGSB University (Rajouri) - J&K)