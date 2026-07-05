Beyond Neglect

Why Budhal-Kotranka deserves a Place on Tourism Map

Prof Paramjeet Singh

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Historically, the discussion on tourism and regional development in Jammu and Kashmir has been limited to a few chosen places. The scenic valleys of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and the world-famous Dal Lake continue to hog the limelight in both national and international tourism discourse. While these spots have contributed to the economy of the Union Territory, they have also overshadowed many other regions with similar ecological beauty, cultural richness and developmental potential. Among these ignored landscapes, the Budhal-Kotranka region of Rajouri district stands out as one of the most promising yet neglected regions of the Pir Panjal Himalayas.

Budhal-Kotranka is a unique Himalayan frontier where nature, culture and strategic geography converge in dense forests, mountain streams, alpine meadows and culturally vibrant settlements. The region, despite its huge potential, is largely absent from mainstream tourism circuits and developmental priorities. The problem facing Budhal-Kotranka is not the lack of resources, but the lack of sustained policy attention. A comprehensive developmental vision rooted in connectivity, sustainable tourism, human capital and cultural preservation can transform this region into a model of inclusive mountain development.

Geography, Ecology and the Untapped Tourism Potential

The Budhal-Kotranka area is situated at a strategic location in the Pir Panjal mountain range, which functions as a transition zone between the Jammu plains, the Kashmir Valley and the Chenab region. Kotranka lies along the Ans River, while Budhal is surrounded by forested mountains and high-altitude terrain. The geographical features of Budhal and Kotranka make the region an ideal location for nature-based tourism.

Unlike many heavily commercialised tourist destinations, Budhal-Kotranka remains relatively unaffected by mass tourism. It boasts pristine forests, diverse flora and fauna, mountain ridges, streams, waterfalls and broad grazing lands used by pastoral communities. The region's pleasant climate during summer offers relief for the heat of the plains, while winter snowfall provides opportunities for seasonal tourism and recreational activities.

Globally, mountain regions have increasingly embraced sustainable tourism as a means of balancing economic growth with environmental conservation. Countries such as Switzerland, Nepal, and Bhutan have demonstrated how carefully managed tourism can generate livelihoods while preserving fragile ecosystems. Budhal-Kotranka possesses similar ecological advantages that can support a diversified tourism economy.

Eco-tourism can become a major pillar of regional development through nature trails, biodiversity parks, bird-watching sites, conservation tourism, and environmental education programmes. The region's rich natural landscape also offers considerable scope for adventure tourism, including trekking, hiking, mountain biking, camping, and winter excursions. With increasing demand for experiential tourism from domestic and international tourists, Budhal-Kotranka can be an attractive alternative to congested tourist centres. Importantly, the development of tourism in the region should learn from the mistakes made in several Himalayan destinations where uncontrolled influx of visitors has resulted in environmental degradation, waste accumulation and depletion of resources. Budhal-Kotranka can be developed as a model of sustainable mountain tourism, giving importance to ecological preservation, community participation and long-term economic benefits.

Regional Marginalisation and the Political Economy of Development

Budhal-Kotranka's developmental problems cannot be reduced to mere geography. Mountainous terrain undoubtedly creates logistical challenges and raises infrastructure costs, but the persistence of underdevelopment echoes broader patterns of regional imbalance that have characterized Jammu and Kashmir for decades. Jammu and Kashmir political scholars have long pointed to unevenness in development, representation and resource allocation across regions. Peripheral mountain areas like Budhal-Kotranka are often excluded from dominant political and administrative concerns because they are distant from major urban centres and lack the clout within larger developmental paradigms.

This marginalisation has been driven by several structural factors. The region's challenging terrain has limited transport and market integration. Low media coverage has diminished public awareness of local development concerns. Historical security challenges across the Pir Panjal belt have further impeded investment and infrastructure expansion. Tourism planning has traditionally concentrated on established destinations, leaving emerging regions with little institutional support. The consequences of this neglect are evident in multiple sectors. Road connectivity is poor in many areas. Tourism infrastructure is minimal. Industrial investment is limited. Educational and healthcare facilities often struggle to meet local needs. As a result, economic opportunities remain restricted, forcing many young people to seek employment elsewhere.

But, the strategic position of the region is an important opportunity. Budhal-Kotranka lies at an important junction connecting different regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead of considering the area as a peripheral frontier, policymakers should consider it as a potential bridge linking different economic and cultural zones across the Pir Panjal. A more balanced developmental approach would involve a shift from a centre-periphery model to a regional integration model. It would recognize that sustainable development in Jammu and Kashmir is not only about strengthening existing growth centres, but also about investing in historically neglected regions that have the potential to contribute to wider economic transformation.

Cultural Diversity as a Resource for Inclusive Development

One of the most remarkable features of Budhal-Kotranka is its rich social and cultural diversity. The region is home to Pahari, Gujjar, Bakerwal, Sikhs and Kashmiris, each contributing to a vibrant mosaic of traditions, languages, customs, and livelihoods.

This diversity is reflected in the coexistence of multiple linguistic traditions, including Pahari, Gojri, Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, and Punjabi influences. Unlike many regions where cultural differences become sources of division, Budhal-Kotranka offers an example of everyday multiculturalism rooted in centuries of social interaction and shared experiences.

The pastoral traditions of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, seasonal migrations over mountain landscapes, indigenous ecological knowledge, folk music, oral traditions and local festivals are an invaluable cultural heritage. Much of this cultural heritage remains undocumented and underrepresented in the mainstream cultural narratives. From a developmental perspective, cultural diversity should not be seen merely as a sociological characteristic, but as a valuable economic and tourism resource. Cultural tourism has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments of the tourism industry worldwide. Visitors are increasingly looking for authentic experiences that allow them to engage with local communities, traditional lifestyles, cuisine, crafts and heritage.

Budhal-Kotranka is an ideal location for community-based tourism. Homestays, village tourism projects, cultural festivals, handicraft markets and local food businesses can create jobs and income while maintaining cultural identity. These initiatives will also ensure that tourism revenue benefits local people and is not captured by outside commercial interests. Furthermore, the cultural pluralism of the region is of greater significance in today's India. In an era when social cohesion and intercultural understanding are increasingly vital, Budhal-Kotranka exemplifies how diverse communities can co-exist through mutual respect and shared social spaces. The promotion of this cultural heritage can bolster both regional and national integration.

Connectivity, Human Capital and the Road Ahead

Connectivity is key for any development transformation. Improved transportation and communication networks are the most important prerequisites for economic growth and tourism expansion in Budhal-Kotranka.

The most urgent development challenge in the region is road connectivity. Better links with Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi and neighbouring districts can significantly cut down travel time, facilitate trade and improve access to vital services. Equally important is the long-standing aspiration for better connectivity between Budhal and South Kashmir, especially through routes connecting Kulgam and Shopian. These mountain corridors have long been channels of cultural exchange, trade and mobility. Revitalising such links can help integrate the region into larger economic and tourism networks.

The proposed Rajouri-Gool corridor and upgraded road networks across the Pir Panjal could unlock new development corridors connecting western and eastern Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the extension of rail-linked economic benefits from the Jammu-Katra-Reasi axis can drive growth in neighbouring hinterland areas.

But physical connectivity alone is not enough. The future of Budhal-Kotranka ultimately depends on investment in human capital. Access to education has improved in recent decades, but there remain large gaps in higher education, vocational training, digital literacy and professional skills development. Many talented young people still leave in search of better opportunities.

Long-term development efforts must include the setting up of institutes for tourism and hospitality, centres for entrepreneurship development, digital infrastructure, vocational training facilities and research institutions dedicated to mountain studies and sustainable development. Such investments would allow local youth to participate directly in emerging economic opportunities instead of being passive recipients of external initiatives.

The digital economy also offers new opportunities to overcome geographical disadvantages. Improved internet connectivity can facilitate e-commerce, online education, telemedicine and digital entrepreneurship, helping to connect the region to national and global networks.

Ultimately, the development of Budhal-Kotranka is not just a regional concern. It speaks to larger questions about balanced development, environmental sustainability and inclusive growth in India's mountain regions. The area has the ecological assets, cultural resources, strategic location and human potential for transformative progress. The challenge now is to translate potential into policy. With sustained governmental commitment, improved connectivity, community-centred tourism and investment in education and infrastructure, Budhal-Kotranka can emerge as a model of sustainable mountain development in the Pir Panjal Himalayas.

This region has been on the fringes of public attention for long. Its future should not be one of neglect anymore but of opportunity. Recognising Budhal-Kotranka within the development and tourism vision of India would not only uplift a historically neglected region, but also show how inclusive and sustainable growth can flourish in the mountain frontiers of the country.

(The author is Assistant Professor in Political Science Cluster University Jammu)