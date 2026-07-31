Beyond Just Trading Mentorship: A Life Guidance by Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir

There is a saying that gets repeated often around GTF, and it has nothing to do with charts or candlesticks. If a cow drinks water, it turns into milk. If a snake drinks the same water, it turns into poison. The water does not change. What changes is who's drinking it.

This is, in many ways, the whole philosophy behind how Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar teach trading in Jaipur. Every student who walks into GTF gets the same lessons, the same demand and supply theory, the same transparency, and the same patience. Nothing is held back, and nothing is taught differently to different people. And yet, not everyone who learns from them walks out the same trader. Some become disciplined, thoughtful, and steady. Others struggle because the market doesn't just test what you know, it tests who you are. The teaching stays constant. What a person makes of it depends entirely on the person.

This is the part most trading education in India quietly ignores.

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Knowledge Was Never the Missing Piece

Walk into any trading course, and you'll get the basics, the support, resistance, indicators, and options. None of it is wrong, and none of it is enough. Because the real reason most traders don't succeed has very little to do with what they know and everything to do with how they behave when money is actually on the line.

Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir, the best stock market mentors built GTF, with all the courses around this exact gap. They don't just teach the market. They prepare a person for it, for the moment the trade goes red, for the temptation to exit early, for the fear that shows up long after the theory has been understood. Over the years, this approach has reached more than 500,000 learners and helped certify over 40,000 traders across the country, not through any loud promotion, but because people who go through it tend to send their friends next.

The Lesson That Isn't About Trading At All

If you sit through enough of their sessions, one line comes up again and again: mehnat se badi koi cheez nahi hai. jo luxury aaj soch rahe ho, use kal bhi soch sakte ho, pehle wealth create karo — there is nothing bigger than hard work; the comfort you're dreaming of today will still be there tomorrow, build the wealth first. It isn't dressed up as motivation. It's said plainly, almost like a fact, because that's exactly how Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir seem to see it.

And then there's the line that quietly sits underneath everything else they teach: trading mein hi nahi, life mein bhi patience hona chahiye (patience isn't just needed in trading; it's needed in life). This is, in many ways, the real curriculum at GTF, a stock market institute. The market is simply where it gets tested first.

Why the Same Class Produces Different Traders

Come back to the cow and the snake for a moment, because it explains something important about mentorship itself. A good teacher can only give good water. They cannot control what each student does with it inside themselves.

This is exactly why Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir spend so much time explaining the why behind every rule, instead of simply handing over a checklist to follow. A trader who follows a rule because they were told to will abandon it the moment fear takes over. A trader who follows a rule because they genuinely understand it will hold their ground even when everything in them wants to run. That difference cannot be taught in a day. It's built slowly, through demand and supply zones explained patiently, through risk management repeated until it becomes instinct, and through market structure taught with total transparency, nothing hidden, nothing oversimplified.

Mentorship That Doesn't End When the Class Does

Perhaps the most telling part of how GTF works is what happens after the course is technically over. Markets don't stay kind forever, and a rough stretch can quietly break even a well-taught trader if there's no one left to talk to. This is where most institutes step back, but mentors at GTF stay.

Live market sessions, ongoing discussions, and real conversations about risk and capital- this continues well beyond the classroom because Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir understand something simple: the real exam for a trader's mind doesn't happen while practising. It happens live, under pressure, when every instinct and every emotion is pulling in the wrong direction.

A Door That's Now Open Wider

For a long time, this level of mentorship was reserved for those inside GTF's live batches. That has now changed. A dedicated Mentorship Plan has been introduced at ₹15,000 plus GST; it's not a subscription, not something that expires, but a one-time, lifetime access. It includes deeper programs like Trading in the Zone 2.0 and its Extended version, both built around the same idea that has quietly run through everything Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir have taught from the beginning: the chart is the easy part. The mind is the real work.

And that, in the end, is what makes this feel less like a trading course and more like life guidance that happens to use the market as its classroom.