Siya Bharti

kangsiya331@gmail.com

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Antibiotics once transformed modern medicine, saving millions of lives. But their misuse is creating a dangerous generation of superbugs that threatens to take us back to an era when ordinary infections could become fatal.

There was a time when a simple bacterial infection could become a death sentence. The discovery of antibiotics changed that reality, transforming medicine and giving humanity a powerful weapon against infectious diseases. Pneumonia, tuberculosis, bloodstream infections and complications following surgery became increasingly manageable with effective antimicrobial treatment. However, this remarkable medical achievement is now facing an alarming challenge: the growing ability of bacteria to survive medicines designed to destroy them. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is gradually weakening one of the most important foundations of modern healthcare, creating what scientists commonly describe as superbugs.

The problem is not that antibiotics have suddenly stopped working. Rather, bacteria are continuously evolving, adapting and developing mechanisms that allow them to withstand antimicrobial drugs. Some produce enzymes that destroy antibiotics, while others alter the structures targeted by medicines or develop protective mechanisms that prevent drugs from entering their cells. Over time, resistant bacteria survive, multiply and spread, making infections increasingly difficult to treat. The consequences extend far beyond hospitals. An infection that was once easily treatable may now require expensive medicines, prolonged hospitalisation, intensive care and, in severe cases, may result in death.

The scale of this threat is already visible. A major global study published in The Lancet estimated that bacterial antimicrobial resistance was directly responsible for approximately 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019 and associated with nearly 4.95 million deaths. These figures are a reminder that AMR is not a distant scientific concern but an existing public health emergency. The World Health Organization has also repeatedly warned that resistant bacterial infections threaten the effectiveness of modern medical interventions, including cancer treatment, organ transplantation and major surgical procedures.

Among the most concerning superbugs are methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae, multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa. These organisms are particularly dangerous in healthcare settings, where critically ill patients, surgical procedures, ventilators and medical devices can create opportunities for serious infections. The emergence of drug-resistant tuberculosis adds another dimension to the crisis, particularly in countries where tuberculosis remains a major public health challenge. When first-line medicines become ineffective, treatment becomes more complicated, expensive and prolonged.

India faces a particularly important challenge in controlling antimicrobial resistance. The widespread availability and inappropriate use of antibiotics, self-medication, unnecessary prescriptions, incomplete diagnostic evaluation and inadequate infection prevention practices contribute to the problem. Many people still consider antibiotics a routine solution for fever, cough, cold and sore throat, even though most common colds and many respiratory infections are caused by viruses against which antibiotics have no effect. Taking antibiotics without proper medical advice does not necessarily accelerate recovery; instead, it can expose bacteria to unnecessary selection pressure and encourage the development of resistance. Antibiotics should therefore never be treated as ordinary medicines that can be purchased and consumed without appropriate professional guidance.

Another serious concern is the tendency to discontinue treatment, alter doses or reuse leftover antibiotics without consulting a healthcare professional. Antibiotic treatment must follow the prescribed regimen and evidence-based clinical guidance. Importantly, longer treatment is not automatically better either. The correct medicine and duration depend on the nature of the infection, the patient's condition and established medical recommendations. Responsible antibiotic use requires professional judgement rather than assumptions or self-medication.

However, the fight against superbugs cannot depend on doctors and patients alone. Medical laboratories have a critical role in identifying the microorganisms responsible for infections and determining which antibiotics are likely to work. Conventional microbiological culture and antimicrobial susceptibility testing help clinicians distinguish susceptible bacteria from resistant ones. Modern molecular diagnostic techniques can identify specific resistance-associated genes, while advanced technologies such as whole-genome sequencing can help investigators understand how resistant organisms spread within hospitals and communities. Artificial intelligence is also creating new opportunities to analyse laboratory data, identify unusual resistance patterns and support faster diagnostic decision-making. These developments demonstrate that the future of infectious disease management will increasingly depend on the integration of clinical medicine, microbiology, molecular biology and data science.

Equally important is the development of therapeutic approaches beyond conventional antibiotics. Scientists are exploring bacteriophage therapy, which uses viruses capable of infecting and destroying specific bacteria. Antimicrobial peptides, microbiome-based interventions and therapies targeting bacterial virulence are also attracting scientific interest. These approaches offer promising possibilities, particularly against organisms that have developed resistance to multiple antibiotic classes. Nevertheless, many remain under investigation and require further clinical validation before they can become widely established treatment options. The development of new antibiotics must also continue, but discovering new medicines without changing how existing ones are used will only provide a temporary solution.

Hospitals must strengthen infection prevention and control through proper hand hygiene, sterilisation, environmental cleaning, appropriate isolation practices and responsible use of medical devices. Regular surveillance of hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance patterns is equally essential. Healthcare institutions should establish effective antimicrobial stewardship programmes in which clinicians, microbiologists, pharmacists and laboratory professionals work together to ensure that antibiotics are prescribed only when necessary and selected according to appropriate diagnostic evidence.

The environmental dimension of antimicrobial resistance must not be ignored. Antibiotic residues and resistant microorganisms can enter water bodies through untreated sewage, hospital discharge, pharmaceutical waste and agricultural activities. Resistant bacteria and resistance genes can circulate between humans, animals and the environment. This makes the One Health approach particularly important, recognising that human health cannot be protected without addressing animal health, food production, sanitation and environmental safety.

Ultimately, antimicrobial resistance is a crisis that requires collective responsibility. Governments must strengthen national surveillance programmes, regulate antimicrobial distribution, invest in research and improve access to quality diagnostic services. Medical institutions must prioritise infection prevention and responsible prescribing. Educational institutions should create awareness among students and communities, while individuals must stop treating antibiotics as a universal remedy for every illness.

The greatest danger of antimicrobial resistance is not simply the possibility of running out of effective antibiotics. It is the possibility of losing the confidence that modern medicine has built around the treatment of ordinary infections. A routine operation, a premature birth, a severe wound or a common bacterial infection could become significantly more dangerous if effective antimicrobial treatment is no longer available.

Humanity has already demonstrated its ability to overcome formidable medical challenges through scientific discovery and collective action. The challenge now is to protect the medicines that have saved generations. Antibiotics are a shared global resource, not an unlimited commodity. Their misuse today may compromise the treatment options available to future generations. The fight against superbugs must therefore begin with awareness, responsible antibiotic use, stronger diagnostic systems and a renewed commitment to public health. The question is no longer whether antimicrobial resistance threatens humanity; the real question is whether we will act before the medicines that once saved millions of lives lose their power.

About the Author: Siya Bharti is a postgraduate student of Medical Microbiology in the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences, University Institute of Allied Health Sciences (UIAHS), Chandigarh University, Punjab. Her academic interests include medical microbiology, antimicrobial resistance, emerging infectious diseases and advances in diagnostic sciences.