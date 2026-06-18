Between Symbolism, Security and Sustainable Rehabilitation

Vijay Hashia

iamvhashia@gmail.com

The two day international conference of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), held at the Sher-i- Kashmir International Conference Centre, concluded on a high note. It also marked the culmination of a six day heritage tour during which the participants visited and reconnected with numerous cultural, religious and historical sites across the Valley.

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Attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the conclave has once again brought the question of 'Return and Rehabilitation of KPs' to public discourse, and this time elevating it to the broader ambit of government deliberations and debate.

The event celebrated the resilience, achievements, and potential homecoming of community that suffered one of independent India's most tragic episodes of displacement during 1990s. While the conclave generated optimism and confidence regarding the future of community, it has also revived longstanding debates within the Kashmiri Pandit community regarding the meaning of return and rehabilitation, the feasibility of resettlement, and the security guarantees.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address was notable for its emphasis on resilience and renaissance. He praised the community for choosing the path of rebuilding and excellence, commended them for keeping their philosophy, spirituality, traditions and language intact and that it was appropriate time to reconnect with their roots, he emphasized. His call upon members of the community to establish industries, educational institutions, and cultural centers reflects an economic vision of participation and a powerful message of confidence in the peace of J&K under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Around six community organizations, Jammu & Kashmir Vichar Manch (JKVM), Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj ( YAIKS), Kashmiri Pandit Association Mumbai, (KPA), Kashmiri Overseas Association, (KOA,USA), Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra, (SSK) Jammu and All Minority Employees Association of Kashmir (AMEAK) joined GKPD along other cultural and social bodies worldwide and supported the event under the theme " From Exile to Excellence, - KP journey of resilience, Renaissance and Return."

There is a merit in the perspective of GKPD's venture. The security environment has undoubtedly changed compared to the peak years of insurgency. Infrastructure development, improved connectivity, increased tourism, and administrative reforms have altered the socio-economic panorama. Many Kashmiri Pandits have achieved remarkable success across business, academia, technology, medicine, and public service. Encouraging such accomplished, individuals to reconnect with their ancestral homeland is a reasonable objective.

Beyond improved security and development, there is also a merit in enabling KPs to reconnect with their ancestral homeland, cultural heritage, and sacred places. Such engagement strengthens intergeneration, preserves collective memory, and fosters emotional belonging. Past must not hamper reconciliation, continuity and restoration of pluralistic character. Moving ahead must focus on creating conditions that inspire confidence, promote dignified return and facilitate meaningful social, cultural and economic engagement.

The position of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) reflected a pragmatic outlook. It emphasized moving past the deep trauma of the 1990 exodus. The core message centers on theme of shifting the narrative from exile and the pain of genocide to a journey of resilience, renaissance and an organized roadmap for the dignified return.

Critics, however, argue that economic opportunity alone cannot substitute for a comprehensive rehabilitation policy. The fundamental question remains whether the state has created sufficient guarantees for permanent and secure resettlement. Investment opportunities may attract entrepreneurs, but they do not resolve concerns related to security, political representation, property restitution, and community confidence.

The Panun Kashmir, socio political organisation and social media contend that the events of 1990 constituted far more than a mere displacement but a civilizational rupture that fundamentally altered demographic, cultural and political realities of the Valley. Its leaders have consistently argued that claims of normalcy are fallacious, must be evaluated against ground realities. From this standpoint, the conditions that generated insecurity among KPs cannot be presumed to have vanished simply because the intensity of violence has diminished.

Also, the Panun Kashmir, advocates separate homeland within the Kashmir Valley and out rightly rejects the idea of reconciliation as it ignores the core issue of genocide, not acceptable to the community. Other community members not in line with GKPD also question its feasibility, territorial boundaries, administrative structure, and acceptance among other stakeholders. In addition, members of younger Kashmiri Pandit generation, having spent decades outside Kashmir, may prefer flexible models of return involving economic opportunities, protected townships, and political safeguards rather than territorial separation.

Security remains the most crucial issue. The targeted killings of minority community members and government employees in recent years have created fear psychosis among many displaced families. Consequently, confidence-building measures must extend beyond statistical improvements in security and address the subjective sense of safety required for permanent resettlement.

A balanced assessment suggests that neither excessive optimism nor perpetual pessimism offers a complete answer. The administration is justified in highlighting improvements achieved since 2019 and in encouraging economic participation by the community. Equally, Panun Kashmir is justified in insisting that return cannot be measured merely through conferences, symbolic visits, or investment announcements.

The success of rehabilitation policy, however, will depend on creating a credible framework that integrates security guarantees, property rights, employment opportunities, cultural preservation, political representation, and long-term institutional safeguards. The true measure of success of return and rehabilitation of KPs will not be the number of conclaves held in Srinagar but the number of Kashmiri Pandit families that choose to return permanently, securely, and with dignity.

The Kashmiri Pandit question remains not only a matter of memory and justice but also a test of India's ability to reconcile historical wounds with a sustainable future. Until that balance is restored, the debate between symbolism and rehabilitation will continue to erode credibility, trust and expose the chasm between rhetoric and reality.