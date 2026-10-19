Between India and Bharat: Reclaiming a Civilizational Self

Prof Bharti Gupta

bharti.ttm@cujammu.ac.in

How does a civilization understand itself after a long period of political, intellectual, and cultural domination? "India" and "Bharat" may be understood not simply as a difference in terminology but as an invitation to reconsider the intellectual frameworks through which the country describes its past, interprets its present, and imagines its future.

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Modern nations construct their identities through history, language, institutions, collective memory and symbols, and their experience demonstrates the importance of possessing a vocabulary through which a nation understands itself on its own terms. The Indian experience has been more complicated. Colonial rule did not merely restructure political authority and economic systems; it also influenced the categories through which Indian society was studied, classified and represented. Macaulay's Minute of 1835 proposed creating a class of persons "Indian in blood and colour, but English in tastes, in opinions, in morals and in intellect." An important post-colonial question is whether India has developed its own conceptual vocabulary or still, in some areas, sees itself through inherited categories.

The two names, India and Bharat, have instructive histories. "India" derives from the Sanskrit Sindhu (the Indus), which Old Persian rendered Hindu and the Greeks Indos; it began as an outsider's name. "Bharat" has older indigenous roots, appearing in the Vishnu Purana and in the Hathigumpha inscription. The Constituent Assembly did not choose between them: it adopted B. R. Ambedkar's formulation, "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." When "President of Bharat" appeared on G20 dinner invitations in 2023, some welcomed it as shedding a colonial habit, while others urged that both names be retained. The deeper question is not which word is officially correct but what kind of self-understanding each carries.

Education is where that self-understanding is shaped. The University Education Commission of 1948-49, chaired by Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, did not advocate a simple rejection of Western knowledge; it argued for an intellectually confident synthesis in which India could engage modern Western thought without abandoning its own philosophical and cultural foundations. The Kothari Commission of 1964-66, whose report Education and National Development opens with the line "The destiny of India is now being shaped in her classrooms," placed education within the framework of national development. Both recognised that education cannot be culturally neutral: what a society teaches, the language in which it teaches, the history it remembers and the knowledge systems it validates all shape its collective self-understanding. The question was never whether India should learn from the West, but whether learning from the West should require India to understand itself through Western categories.

Who Defines the Vocabulary Through Which We See the World? Language often appears neutral when it is not: the words we use for regions, events and traditions usually carry the perspective of the civilization that created or popularized them. "Middle East" is meaningful only from a Europe-centred standpoint; the region is more appropriately described as West Asia, and the Ganga became "Ganges" in European languages. Indian concepts such as Dharma, Rashtra, Darshana, Yoga and Purushartha cannot always be captured by one-to-one Western equivalents, and "mythology," casually used to mean "false stories," can dismiss narratives that deserve study in their own conceptual contexts. Translating every use of Dharma as "religion" obscures principles of conduct, duty and order; the appropriate approach is contextual interpretation. This does not mean that every Western term is inappropriate. It means that translation should not become substitution, and that a Bharat-centric approach would place Indian categories and sources at the centre of the analytical conversation while remaining open to global scholarship.

The same care applies to political ideas. The modern nation-state is understood through territory, sovereignty and institutions; Rashtra, in many Indian traditions, carries a broader cultural and civilizational meaning. Political sovereignty changed hands repeatedly, yet pilgrimage networks, philosophical traditions, literary exchanges and trade routes continued across political boundaries, so the continuity of Bharat cannot be explained by any single regime. It also shows that national unity does not require cultural uniformity, and bears on the question whether a modern nation can reconcile regional identities with a shared national identity without erasing legitimate diversity. A constitutional state can remain neutral among religions while individuals hold religious, spiritual, cultural or non-religious identities.

Between India and Bharat, there is an emphasis on a reconnection with indigenous knowledge. India's intellectual heritage encompasses astronomy, mathematics, medicine, metallurgy, architecture, linguistics, philosophy, logic, agriculture and environmental knowledge, but the objective should not be to romanticise every traditional claim or to present ancient knowledge as automatically superior to modern science.

A stronger approach is critical revival. Traditional knowledge should be documented, translated, tested where appropriate, interpreted within its historical context and brought into conversation with contemporary scholarship. Where an ancient proposition withstands modern scrutiny, it deserves recognition; where a historical claim does not, scholarship should have the intellectual freedom to say so. Civilizational confidence does not require intellectual uncriticality; indeed, genuine confidence allows a civilization to examine its own past honestly.

Such scholarship has a distinguished record. Panini's Ashtadhyayi, a Sanskrit grammar of the fifth or fourth century BCE, is a rule-based system that linguists still regard as a landmark. Brahmagupta (628 CE) set out rules for arithmetic with zero and negative numbers, and Aryabhata (499 CE) discussed the rotation of the Earth and the mathematics of eclipses. Between the fourteenth and sixteenth centuries Madhava of Sangamagrama and the Kerala school developed infinite-series expansions for trigonometric functions, results often seen as anticipating aspects of calculus, though not the general calculus later formulated in Europe. These achievements command respect not merely because they are Indian but because they have been examined, translated and tested by scholars across the world.

This is where Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) can become more than a symbolic exercise. The National Education Policy 2020 calls for Indian knowledge to be included across levels of education, and in October 2020 the Ministry of Education established an IKS Division at the AICTE. If properly pursued, IKS can encourage students and researchers to ask questions from Indian contexts, consult Indian sources, recover neglected traditions and subject them to rigorous contemporary scholarship; its promise will depend on the quality of the actual research work.

Names, too, are part of such reassessments. Ceylon became Sri Lanka in 1972 and, in 2022, the United Nations recorded Türkiye at Ankara's request. Yet a name draws its meaning from what a country does with it. India's case is unusual because it need not choose, the Constitution already holds both names.

The emphasis on "Bharat" is not a rejection of "India" in favour of "Bharat," as though one word were wholly foreign and the other exclusively indigenous. Both names have long histories and legitimate contemporary usage. The deeper transition is from external definition to self-definition, from imitation to critical engagement, from treating Western categories as universal to recognising their historical origins, and from understanding national identity only through political territory to recognising its cultural and civilizational dimensions.

The task before contemporary India is not to retreat into the past but to carry its civilizational inheritance into the future. The answer lies neither in rejecting the West nor in accepting everything inherited from it, but in the capacity to engage with the world from a position of self-awareness. The journey between India and Bharat may thus be understood as a journey from being described to describing oneself, from being interpreted to interpreting oneself, and from inheriting a colonial consciousness to developing a confident civilizational consciousness, a transition from borrowed categories to a more self-aware vocabulary of national identity.

(The author is from Central University of Jammu)