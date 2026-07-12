New Delhi, Jul 12: The Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said the country will never forgive the BJP-RSS for the "betrayal of faith".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's demands for an independent investigation supervised by the Supreme Court, a forensic audit, a fixation of accountability and strict action against the guilty.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Donation Theft: A Betrayal of Faith. A month has passed since the theft of donations at the Lord Shri Ram Temple came to light, yet Prime Minister Modi, who is quick to claim credit for everything, remains silent when it comes to accountability."

New facts emerging daily are exposing those who have politicised the Ram Temple issue, he said.

Even the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted ostensibly to resolve the matter has been forced to acknowledge the daily disappearance of lakhs of rupees in offerings, Ramesh said.

"The theft of donations at the Lord Shri Ram Temple cannot be limited to just a few employees; yet, this government - hostile to the cause of Ram - is intent on shielding the real culprits," he alleged.

The Congress has consistently maintained that the SIT, the FIR, and the resignations are merely attempts to hoodwink the nation, Ramesh said.

Government efforts to suppress the matter make it evident that Champat Rai and other temple trustees harbour deep secrets; this is why the Modi government is taking no action against them, and their influence remains intact, Ramesh said.

"The Congress demands the following: An independent and impartial investigation supervised by the Supreme Court; a forensic audit; fixation of accountability; strict action against the guilty," he said.

"Prime Minister, the nation wants to know: Why this silence? The country will never forgive the BJP and RSS for this planned betrayal of faith, perpetrated under Modi's patronage," Ramesh alleged.

The Congress on Saturday sought to corner Prime Minister Modi over the alleged embezzlement of donations, questioning his "silence" on the issue and saying it will demand answers from him in the upcoming Parliament session.

Congress leaders addressed press conferences at 26 places across the country, where they claimed the SIT report into the "donations embezzlement" is "just a tip of the iceberg" and alleged that the manner in which the "big fish" are "roaming freely" indicated they enjoy the "full protection and blessings of Prime Minister Modi".

Under attack from the Congress and other rivals, the BJP has maintained that those found guilty of wrongdoing will not be spared in the donation theft case and has alleged that the opposition parties, which never supported Ram temple construction, were using the issue to divide Hindus.

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7.

An FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by the SIT, which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Eight people associated with the temple's donation and counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing. (Agencies)