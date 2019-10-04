“Beti Bachao Beti Padao” campaign through spl stickers on Govt vehicles

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW), Social Welfare Department today launched the “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” campaign through special stickers on the Government vehicles.

Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan, who was chief guest made the launching by pasting the special sticker “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” on the official vehicles in the Civil Secretariat premises.

The Central Government’s ambitious flagship programme Beti Bachao Beti Padao is under implementation in 21 districts of the State for addressing the issue of declining child sex ratio through a mass campaign across the country with focused intervention on promotion of female child. The objective of the scheme is to celebrate the birth of girl child and changing the public perception about the girl child and its importance in the society..

On the occasion, the SRCW also released pamphlets highlighting the achievements of the department and various schemes being implemented by SRCW for the welfare of the girl child.

Besides, Principal Secretary Social Welfare Department, Bipul Pathak several senior functionaries of Social Welfare and other departments were present on the occasion.