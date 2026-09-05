Best Low-Brokerage Options Trading Apps in India

Brokerage is a cost that compounds. For active options traders who place multiple orders a day across different strikes and expiries, the cumulative impact of per-order charges on overall profitability is significant.

Low brokerage matters most when trading frequency is high. A flat fee structure removes the uncertainty of percentage-based charges. A predictable cost per order allows traders to calculate net returns accurately before placing a trade.

But brokerage is only one dimension of cost. Execution quality matters too. A platform with low brokerage but poor execution can cost more in slippage than it saves in fees. The right platform/app balances both.

Advertisement

Here is a look at some of the leading low-brokerage options trading apps in India, starting with Groww.

Groww

Groww offers a flat ₹20 brokerage per executed commodity F&O order, providing a straightforward pricing structure for traders without percentage-based brokerage. This can be relevant for active traders who place multiple orders, as the brokerage remains fixed regardless of the order value.

The platform also supports options across equity and commodity segments. Commodity options include gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, copper, zinc, aluminium, nickel, and electricity across MCX and NSE, while its broader options offering includes tools for analysis, execution, and position management.

Here is what Groww offers options traders focused on competitive brokerage:

₹20 flat brokerage per executed commodity F&O order

per executed commodity F&O order Built-in Option Greeks - Delta, Gamma, Theta, and Vega - for analysing position sensitivity

- Delta, Gamma, Theta, and Vega - for analysing position sensitivity Advanced charting with multiple timeframes, 100+ technical indicators, drawing tools, and customisable layouts

with multiple timeframes, 100+ technical indicators, drawing tools, and customisable layouts Trade options with fewer clicks using Scalper , giving you quick access to charts, strikes, entry, exit, and live position details.

, giving you quick access to charts, strikes, entry, exit, and live position details. Market scanners for identifying breakout, volume, and volatility-based opportunities

for identifying breakout, volume, and volatility-based opportunities 20-millisecond execution speed (0.02 seconds) for quick order placement

for quick order placement Basket Orders for placing multiple options legs simultaneously

for placing multiple options legs simultaneously OCO-style order management to automatically cancel one order when another is triggered

to automatically cancel one order when another is triggered Stop-loss and trailing stop-loss orders , along with target-based exits, bracket orders, and cover orders

, along with target-based exits, bracket orders, and cover orders Live P&L and margin utilisation for monitoring open-position exposure

for monitoring open-position exposure Expiry Calendar for tracking contract expiry cycles and rollovers

for tracking contract expiry cycles and rollovers Live quotes, market depth, order book visibility, and custom watchlists for real-time monitoring

for real-time monitoring Web and mobile access for managing positions across devices

for managing positions across devices Trade history, reports, and P&L analysis for reviewing trading activity

for reviewing trading activity Educational blogs and YouTube content covering options strategies and market analysis

Overall, Groww combines a fixed brokerage structure with a broad set of tools for analysing, executing, and monitoring options trades.

Best for: Active options traders looking for flat-fee brokerage alongside advanced analytics, multi-leg order capabilities, and position-management tools

5paisa

5paisa competes most aggressively on cost among options trading apps in India. It supports options trading across equity and commodity segments.

Subscription-based pricing plans allow traders to significantly reduce per-order costs at higher trading volumes

For high-frequency options traders, this model can result in lower effective brokerage than flat-fee structures

Charting tools, technical indicators, and live market data are available for pre-trade analysis

Stop-loss options are available on individual positions for basic risk control

Option chain data is accessible for strike and expiry selection

Multiple asset classes are accessible within a single account

Web and mobile platforms support trading and position monitoring

Best for: High-frequency options traders for whom minimising per-order brokerage cost is the primary consideration.

Zerodha

Zerodha charges ₹20 per executed order or 0.03%, whichever is lower, for options trades across NSE, BSE, and MCX. For most options trades, this translates to a flat ₹20.

Pricing is straightforward with no hidden conditions for most trade sizes

Kite ap offers clean charting with multiple timeframes, indicators, and drawing tools

Basket orders support multi-leg options execution at the same flat fee per leg

Platform stability during high-volume expiry sessions keeps execution reliable under pressure

Sensibull integration provides deeper options analytics for traders who need Greeks and strategy visualisation

Varsity covers options concepts and cost management strategies in depth

Best for: Options traders who want a flat-fee structure backed by a stable, well-established app.

Upstox

Upstox charges ₹20 per executed order for options trades across NSE, BSE, and MCX. Its pricing is straightforward with no percentage-based conditions.

Flat fee applies consistently across equity and commodity options trades

Lightweight, fast app reduces the per-trade time cost alongside the per-trade financial cost

Interactive charting with multiple timeframes and indicators supports pre-trade analysis

Bracket orders and stop-loss settings allow risk to be structured within a single order flow

Option chain data is accessible for quick strike and expiry selection

Clean interface reduces navigation time during high-frequency trading sessions

Best for: Options traders who want a simple flat-fee structure with a fast, technology-driven platform.

Dhan

Dhan charges ₹20 per executed options order. It positions itself around the needs of active, high-frequency derivatives traders.

Flat fee applies consistently across options trades, keeping costs predictable for frequent traders

Purpose-built options tools reduce the operational time cost of managing multiple positions

Fast order placement and order slicing support high-volume options strategies efficiently

Live P&L tracking and bracket-style orders allow real-time cost and risk monitoring

Both web and mobile versions maintain consistent performance during active sessions

Best for: High-frequency options traders who want flat-fee pricing within a platform built specifically for active derivatives trading.

Angel One

Angel One charges ₹20 per executed order for options trades across NSE, BSE, and MCX. It balances cost with research support.

Flat brokerage applies across equity and commodity options trades

In-house research, trade ideas, and advisory insights are available alongside self-directed trading

Charting tools and technical indicators support independent analysis

Bracket-style orders and stop-loss options allow risk to be defined on individual positions

Mobile app supports full trading and monitoring functionality on the go

Best for: Options traders who want flat-fee pricing alongside research support without paying a premium for advisory services.

ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct operates on a variable brokerage structure that differs from the flat-fee model of discount brokers. Pricing varies by plan and is generally higher than discount brokers.

Full-service model bundles research, advisory support, and execution within the brokerage structure

In-house research reports and trade recommendations are available for options strategy construction

ICICI Bank integration simplifies margin management and fund movement

Stop-loss and target-based exits are available for individual position management

For traders who factor research costs into their overall trading budget, the higher brokerage may be justifiable

Best for: Options traders who are willing to pay higher brokerage in exchange for research depth, advisory support, and integrated banking.

Understanding Options Trading Costs Beyond Brokerage

Brokerage is the most visible cost in options trading, but it is not the only one. Before choosing an app based on cost, consider:

Slippage - poor execution quality can cost more than the brokerage savings

- poor execution quality can cost more than the brokerage savings Statutory charges - STT, exchange fees, and GST apply to all platforms equally

- STT, exchange fees, and GST apply to all platforms equally Subscription fees - some low-brokerage plans carry monthly fees that affect overall cost at lower trading volumes

- some low-brokerage plans carry monthly fees that affect overall cost at lower trading volumes Margin requirements - platforms with efficient margin utilisation reduce the capital cost of holding positions

- platforms with efficient margin utilisation reduce the capital cost of holding positions Total cost per trade - brokerage plus slippage plus statutory charges gives a more complete cost picture

Low brokerage is most valuable when the platform behind it executes reliably and provides the tools to trade effectively.

Final Thoughts

Cost efficiency in options trading is about more than the headline brokerage figure. It is about what that cost delivers in terms of execution quality, analytical tools, and app reliability.

Each platform/app here addresses cost differently. 5paisa offers more aggressive pricing through subscription plans. Zerodha, Upstox, and Dhan apply a consistent flat fee. Angel One balances cost with research support. ICICI Direct charges more for a full-service experience.

Groww matches the flat ₹20 fee while delivering the most comprehensive feature set in this group. Dual-exchange access across MCX and NSE, built-in Option Greeks, 20-millisecond execution, basket orders, and a full risk toolkit sit behind a single transparent price point. For high-frequency options traders, fast execution at ₹20 per order means lower slippage costs alongside lower brokerage costs. Its position as India's largest commodity derivatives player by market share reflects the infrastructure behind that pricing.

For active options traders evaluating cost alongside capability, Groww's flat fee and feature depth make it a strong reference point.

Disclaimer: Options trading involves market risk. Platform/app features, pricing, and offerings may change over time. Verify current details on the respective platform/app before trading.