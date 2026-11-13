Best Dry Fruits Shop Near Vaishno Devi, Katra: Explore 40 Years of Quality at Baniya Super Market

A trip to Katra is often remembered for its spiritual significance, but visitors also love to take home regional specialties. From the rich taste of Kashmiri Walnuts to premium almonds, aromatic kesar, and traditional Kashmiri clothing, the region offers plenty to explore.

For visitors and locals searching for Kashmiri dry fruits in Katra, Baniya Super Market brings together a variety of dry fruits, authentic regional specialities, clothing, and gift items under one roof.

With a 40-year legacy and a retail presence in Katra since 2001, Baniya Super Market aims to make shopping convenient for customers seeking quality products and variety in one place.

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Explore a Rich Collection of Kashmiri Dry Fruits in Katra

Kashmiri dry fruits are popular for their distinctive taste and their place in the region's food culture. Whether you enjoy them as everyday snacks, use them in traditional recipes, or choose them for gifting, there is something for every preference.

At Baniya Super Market, customers can explore a selection that includes Kashmiri Walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins, dried figs, and other dry fruit varieties.

Kashmiri Walnuts in Katra: A Regional Favourite

Kashmiri walnuts, popularly known as Akhrot, are among the most recognised products from the region. Their rich flavour makes them a popular choice for snacking, desserts, and traditional food preparations.

Customers looking for Kashmiri Walnuts in Katra can explore whole walnuts and walnut kernels at Baniya Super Market.

Premium Almonds and Mamra Almonds

Almonds are a familiar favourite in Indian households, enjoyed as snacks and used in sweets, desserts, and everyday recipes.

For shoppers looking for premium almonds in Katra, Baniya Super Market offers almond varieties, including Kashmiri almonds and premium almond kernels.

Mamra Almonds are another speciality worth exploring. Known for their distinctive appearance and rich taste, they are often preferred by customers looking for a premium almond variety. Customers interested in mamra almonds can enquire about current availability.

Premium Pistachios and Other Dry Fruits

Pistachios, cashews, raisins, and figs add variety to any dry fruit collection. From everyday snacking to festive preparations, these favorites are suitable for different occasions.

If you plan to buy dry fruits in Katra, Baniya Super Market offers a convenient place to explore different varieties and select products according to your needs.

Premium Kashmiri Kesar: A Speciality Worth Taking Home

Kashmiri products feel incomplete without saffron. Saffron is locally known as Kesar. Kashmiri saffron is valued for its distinctive aroma, colour, and culinary uses.

It is commonly used in desserts, kheer, biryani, and traditional milk preparations. Its rich colour and elegant presentation also make it a thoughtful gift.

Visitors looking for premium Kesar in Katra can explore the Kashmiri saffron collection at Baniya Super Market.

More Than Dry Fruits: Discover Kashmiri Clothes and Shawls

What makes Baniya Super Market more than just a dry fruit shopping destination is its wider selection of regional products.

Customers can also explore Kashmiri shawls, woolens, and traditional clothing. These products reflect the distinctive style and craftsmanship associated with Kashmir and are popular choices for personal use and gifting.

Whether you are looking for a warm shawl, traditional clothing, or a special souvenir, the store offers additional shopping options alongside its food and dry fruit collection.

Looking for Gifts in Katra? Find Something for Everyone

Finding meaningful gifts while travelling can sometimes be difficult. Dry fruits, saffron, Kashmiri shawls, and regional specialities are thoughtful options for family, friends, and loved ones.

At Baniya Super Market, customers can explore different categories to find gifts for festivals, family occasions, and special celebrations.

From premium dry fruits to traditional Kashmiri products, there are several options to consider.

Why Visit Baniya Super Market in Katra?

Baniya Super Market brings together multiple shopping categories, making it convenient for customers who want to explore more in a single visit.

Premium collection of Kashmiri walnuts, Almonds, cashews, pistachios, and other favourites all under one roof.

Premium Kashmiri saffron from Pampore and other Kashmiri specialties are also available.

A wide collection of Kashmiri Clothing and Woolens can also be explored.

Souvenirs and Gifting options for festivals and special occasions are also available.

Customers can also explore our products online through the official website. Customers can also place their queries on an online portal or directly contact customer support for any queries.

Discover the Best of Kashmir at Baniya Super Market

Whether you are a pilgrim visiting Vaishno Devi, a tourist exploring Katra, or a resident, shopping for regional products can make your visit even more memorable.

From Kashmiri walnuts and premium almonds to aromatic kesar, traditional shawls and thoughtful gifts, Baniya Super Market brings together a variety of products in one destination.

If you are searching for Kashmiri dry fruits in Katra, explore Baniya Super Market and discover a collection that brings together the flavours, traditions, and shopping experience of Jammu and Kashmir.

Visit the official website: https://baniyasupermarket.com/