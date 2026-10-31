Best Agrolife Q2 profit rises 48 pc to Rs 57 cr

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd has reported a 48 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.46 crore for the quarter ended September 2026.

Its net profit stood at Rs 38.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 408.57 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 514.94 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's net profit grew to 98.11 crore from Rs 58.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income decreased to Rs 806.57 crore during April-September period of this fiscal from Rs 900.26 crore a year ago.

The company said its revenue was "impacted by irregular monsoon rainfall, delayed sowing, lower crop protection demand in certain markets and heightened competitive intensity during the Kharif season."

The company maintained cost discipline, with operating expenses excluding finance costs and depreciation declining 12 per cent year-on-year in September quarter and 5 per cent in the first half.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director of Best Agrolife, said: "Q2, FY'27 was a challenging quarter for the domestic crop protection industry. Irregular monsoon rainfall delayed and uneven sowing, moisture stress and limited irrigation availability across several agricultural regions affected crop establishment and the timing of crop protection applications."

These factors, coupled with cautious farmer spending and high competition, created significant headwinds for the business, he pointed out.

"Despite these challenges, we delivered a strong improvement in profitability, with EBITDA growing 30 per cent in Q2FY27 and 45 per cent in H1FY27," Kumar said.

He attributed the margin expansion to strategic shift over the past two years towards a stronger patented product portfolio, besides focusing on cost discipline and operational efficiency.

On the outlook, Kumar said it will depend on the progress of Rabi sowing, soil moisture conditions, irrigation availability and farmers' investment in crop protection.

Best Agrolife is an R&D-based Indian agrochemical company engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of crop protection solutions. (PTI)