Bengaluru United scores 90th-minute equalizer to hold RKFC to 2-2 draw

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Bengaluru United Football Club struck in the 90th minute to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) in their Indian Football League clash at the Bengaluru Football Stadium.

Both sides displayed aggressive attacking intent from the opening whistle, trading early goals to keep the contest level at 1-1. In a tightly contested first half, the Snow Leopards regained the advantage just before the interval, heading into the break with a 2-1 lead.

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Bengaluru United mounted relentless pressure throughout the second half in search of a leveller, while Real Kashmir defended resolutely and looked to hit on the counter. Just as the visitors appeared on course to secure all three points, the hosts found a dramatic 90th-minute breakthrough to force a share of the spoils.

Real Kashmir FC will now return home to Srinagar to prepare for their next Indian Football League fixture against Dempo SC.