Panihati (WB), Sep 28: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday credited the Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal with effectively implementing welfare schemes in the state with "speed and trust".

Addressing an 'Angan Milan Seva' programme at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, the BJP chief said the speed of development initiated by the Suvendu Adhikari government will have to continue to achieve 'Viksit Bengal' by 2047.

"The West Bengal government has implemented several ICDS schemes in a short time... I congratulate the administration for that," he said.

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"The Suvendu Adhikari government is implementing welfare schemes in West Bengal with speed and trust. This speed must be maintained to achieve the target of 'Viksit Bengal' by 2047, which, in turn, will contribute to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' on the 100th year of our Independence," Nabin added.

The programme at the Panihati Lok Sanskriti Bhavan was organised to felicitate Anganwadi workers under the Centre's Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme as part of PM Modi's nationwide birthday celebrations through the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Nabin also praised ASHA workers, saying that India's future was secure in their hands, as they care for newborns and infants.

The BJP national president sharply criticised the previous governments at both the Centre and state for "failing to ensure self-respect, security and rights of women of India" even after seven decades of Independence, claiming that it was only under PM Modi that it happened effectively.

"The earlier governments lacked the vision for development. That's why they have been punished by the people for their sins," Nabin said.

"Women in West Bengal are now secure under the present government," he claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "We have enhanced the monthly salaries of Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers by Rs 5,000 in our latest budget. We plan to expand our allocations further in our next budget. You need to repose faith in our prime minister and this government."

The CM said the allocation for meals of children at ICDS centres has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10 per head and that of pregnant women from Rs 12 to Rs 14.

Stating that 19,000 centres are currently operational in the state on rented properties, Adhikari unveiled a scheme to construct dedicated buildings for the ICDS centres at an allocation of Rs 12 lakh each.

"The state-owned power distribution company, WBSEDCL, will provide free electricity connection to the ICDS centres. We will also provide free cooking gas connections, drinking water facilities and hygienic toilets at the centres," Adhikari said, adding that all ICDS workers have been included in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for treatment in medical facilities across the country.

"We plan to complete this project in the next five to six months," the CM added. (Agencies)