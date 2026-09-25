Bengal: Floodwaters recede, but Bhutni remains cut off as roads lie destroyed

SILIGURI, Sep 24 : Floodwaters have started receding from several parts of Bhutni island in Malda's Manikchak in West Bengal, but the crisis for the flood-hit people is far from over.

With several important roads badly damaged or virtually washed away, large parts of Bhutni continue to remain cut off from Manikchak by road.

Residents of North Chandipur said nearly 10 km of road has been severely damaged by the strong currents of floodwater, with several stretches having almost disappeared. A similar situation has been reported from Dakshin Chandipur and Hiranandapur.

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Large potholes, craters and damaged road surfaces have made movement extremely difficult. In several places, even walking has become a challenge, while regular vehicular movement remains almost impossible. As a result, road communication between Bhutni and Manikchak continues to remain severely disrupted.

Following demands and agitation by the affected villagers, Manikchak MLA Gour Chandra Mondal on Thursday visited several damaged roads in Bhutni. He said that many roads had been almost completely destroyed by the flood and assured the residents that repair work had already started on an urgent basis.

"The administration is trying to make the roads usable within the next few days," the MLA said.

He also said that water was still stagnant in several low-lying areas of Bhutni and steps were being taken to drain out the water with pumps.

Meanwhile, the flood-hit people of Bhutni have also received help from an unexpected quarter. A group of teachers and students of Malda Polytechnic recently travelled to Samiruddiatola in Uttar Chandipur, one of the worst-affected and most remote areas of Bhutni, to distribute relief materials among the flood victims.

The team, led by teacher Arindam Biswas and under the guidance of Professor Shubha Das, included 14 students. Three girl students, in particular, took an active part in the relief operation. The students not only travelled through the difficult route without complaint but also worked alongside their male classmates. They separately distributed sanitary napkins among local women.

The relief materials were first taken by boat to Uttar Chandipur and then shifted from the boat to a tractor for the onward journey. The condition of the roads and the surrounding areas was so difficult that Zahidul helped guide the tractor through the flooded and damaged stretches to prevent an accident.

The students said the journey gave them a first-hand experience of the hardship being faced by the flood victims. They witnessed damaged roads, stagnant water and the difficult living conditions of people who are still struggling to return to normal life even after the floodwater began to recede.

For the residents of Bhutni, however, the immediate concern remains the restoration of road communication. They said that unless the damaged roads are repaired quickly, access to essential services, transport and relief will continue to remain a major challenge.

(UNI_)