Bengal: Durgapur artist paints Goddess Durga on a grain of rice after six days of painstaking work

DRUGAPUR, Oct 16: A single grain of rice has become the canvas for Chhoton Ghosh, a young artist from Dubchururia near Durgapur Airport, who has painted Goddess Durga on it after six days of painstaking work.

The miniature artwork has drawn attention during the Durga Puja festivities, showcasing the patience and precision required to create art on such a tiny surface.

"A slight trembling of the hand, a moment of casual approach, even an uneven breath can ruin hours of my work; still, I had embraced that challenge," Chhoton said.

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He spent six days working on the miniature painting, using a strand of electric copper wire and a hair-thin pin instead of conventional brushes.

Chhoton said he had created several miniature artworks in the past, but painting Goddess Durga on a grain of rice had been a long-cherished ambition.

"I have done many such miniature things before. But Durga on rice is exceptional. I had long wished to paint Durga on a grain of rice. This time it has become possible," he said.

Chhoton now hopes to enter the record books with his unusual creation.

Dr Sharmistha Das, a physician by profession and an elderly painter from Durgapur, was captivated by the artwork.

"His art proves that devotion doesn't need a large canvas. Sometimes, faith fits in a single grain of rice," she said.

(UNI)