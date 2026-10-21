Bengal beat Services by 60 runs in Ranji Trophy Group C

NEW DELHI, Oct 20:

Bengal recorded a commanding 60-run victory over Services in a Group C match of the Ranji Trophy here on Tuesday.

After setting a target of 209 in a low-scoring game here at the Palam A Ground, Pradipta Pramanik's 4/48 helped Bengal bowl Services out for 148 in the second innings for a 60-run win.

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In a contest in which neither side could cross the 200-run mark, Bengal's first-innings total of 184 remained the highest.

Opener Nitin Tanwar was the only Services batter to provide some resistance with a gritty 49, but his was one of the three wickets snaffled by Shahbaz Ahmed. Aamir Ghani took 2/40.

At the other Air Force Ground in Palam, Gujarat were behind by another 285 runs in the first innings as Delhi eyed taking a lead to gain vital points.

Delhi had declared their first innings at a mammoth 648 for six, and in reply, Gujarat reached 363 for five with Manan Hingrajia batting on 108 and Chitan Gaja on 41 not out.

Hingrajia faced 274 balls and hit 12 fours and a six to reach 108 not out.

In Pune, hosts Maharashtra took a huge first-innings lead of 358 runs in the first innings after declaring at 527/5. Jharkhand reached 130 for one in their second essay, trailing by 228 runs.

Maharashtra were bolstered by centuries from India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (101 not out), Ankit Bawne (169 not out), and Digvijay Patil (148) as they made a strong reply to Jharkhand's total of 169 in the first innings. (

Maharashtra had resumed the third day's play at 403 for five. Ruturaj struck 101 not out from 172 balls with six fours and a six, while Bawne reached 169 not out from 358 balls with 13 fours.

Earlier on Day 2, Patil had made a fine 244-ball 148 with 18 fours and two sixes. (PTI)