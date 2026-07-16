Benefits of Govt schemes should reach every section of society: Ved Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 15: Reiterating the vital role of the party’s various cells in expanding the BJP’s outreach across Jammu & Kashmir, J&K BJP In charge of All Cells, Ved Sharma, said that the party’s cells will play a decisive role in further strengthening the organization, particularly in the rural and border areas, while ensuring that the benefits of Government welfare schemes reach every deserving citizen.

Ved Sharma made these remarks while conducting a Pravas Nowshera, near here and chaired a meeting of the district teams of all 20 BJP cells. The meeting was attended by district president, Pritam Sharma, J&K convenor of the Sanskriti, Art & Culture Cell, Narinder Singh, along with office bearers and members of various district cells.

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Ved Sharma, while addressing the meeting, emphasized that BJP workers associated with different cells must act as a bridge between the Government and the people. He urged the district teams to actively assist citizens in accessing the benefits of both Central and UT Government welfare schemes. He stressed that many deserving beneficiaries are unable to avail themselves of these schemes due to a lack of awareness or difficulty in completing online application procedures.