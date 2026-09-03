Bending without breaking: The Myth of Gen Z 'Regime Change'

K B Jandial

kbjandial@gmail.com

At times, an authoritarian family head bends to resolve discord and protect unity and harmony. While the family views this compromise as wise, neighbours might see it as a weakening of parental authority and the beginning of family division. Regardless of perceptions, the immediate crisis is averted. A nation is no different-a larger family where state authority occasionally bends before friction escalates out of hand. This is what has happened in India recently.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi yielded to the little-known Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Led by one, Abhijeet Dipke, a former AAP communication strategist, the Gen Z movement emerged from nowhere. Despite its satirical moniker, the movement achieved monumental success within 36 days-a swift triumph that eluded even Anna Hazare's historic India Against Corruption movement.

This concession stands in stark contrast to the Modi Government's previous major climbdown: the repeal of the three farm laws. That rollback required a gruelling 420-day sit-in at Delhi's borders by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Tragically, that prolonged struggle cost nearly 700 lives due to extreme weather, chronic illnesses, accidents, and suicides. That a satirical student movement forced a retreat so quickly underscores a major shift in the political landscape.

Straight Talk

Had Modi not defused the flashpoint last July, could this unrest have caused a "regime change," as witnessed in neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal? While a serious crisis, total collapse was never highly probable. Political scientists emphasize that India's democratic, independent judiciary and institutional architecture make street anarchy leading to regime change highly unlikely.

In Bangladesh and Nepal, highly centralized power structures and a weak opposition left the streets as the single avenue for dissent. Armies historically stepped in, refused to fire on the unruly mob and instead forced rulers to exit and take refuge in India. Furthermore, choking centralized capitals like Dhaka or Kathmandu freezes the entire state apparatus. Conversely, India possesses robust institutional buffers: an independent judiciary, an active opposition coalition, regular state elections, and a strictly apolitical military. India's vastness, diversity and geographically fragmented population mean a protest in New Delhi cannot paralyze the entire nation; history confirms regime change occurs exclusively through the ballot.

However, PM Modi should have deployed political wisdom earlier to prevent escalation. Anarchy solves nothing. The ignition point for the Gen Z onslaught was the widespread anger of students over a paper leak during the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 3, which was cancelled on May 12 following credible reports. The National Testing Agency (NTA) ordered an unprecedented nationwide re-test.

Paper leaks have plagued public exams before, but modern agitators under the "Gen Z" banner challenged the regime's invincible aura, forcing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign within 36 days. While the acute phase ended after a compromise, the underlying issues remain unresolved. Emboldened by victory, the CJP had called for a march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar on September 5, which was later called off after Supreme Court verdict.

Public anger was understandable given the NTA's delinquency. Evaluating the 2024 NEET controversies alongside the 2026 crisis highlights a shift in state reactions. While past scandals involved prolonged Supreme Court interventions, the 2026 crisis led to immediate cancellation. Furthermore, the 2024 scandal was a localized theft in Hazaribagh, whereas the 2026 leak involved instantaneous, mass digital circulation. Investigators discovered a digital "Guess Paper" matching 140 exam questions.

Faced with this digital contagion, the Modi Government found itself on the back foot and succumbed to the core diktats of the CJP to avoid a protracted standoff-especially as Rahul Gandhi opened a parallel front. This youth activism quickly spread beyond Delhi. Later, similar protests arose regarding the alleged paper scams in Jharkhand, Punjab, and Bihar.

The paper leak was the spark, but the administration's remedy proved equally volatile. While ordered with good intentions, the June 21 re-test proved deeply traumatizing for students who had performed well initially. This secondary trauma caused by the cancellation of the test led to the tragic suicides of nearly 20 aspirants, (no official figures available), generating public anger far exceeding the initial outrage over the leak.

Abhijeet Dipke packaged this frustration over unemployment and exam scams, wrapping it in the symbolism of B.R. Ambedkar, constitutional values, and internet-first messaging. Online satire rapidly evolved into a formidable nationwide movement.

Alarmingly, intelligence agencies and political strategists misjudged the possible reaction. On July 20, authorities were caught napping regarding the scale of the crowd marching toward Parliament. Police strength fell dangerously short, allowing protestors to reach the gates of the Parliament complex.

The only saving grace was that authorities refrained from using lethal force. The Rapid Action Force allegedly fired two rounds of plastic pellets, which are structurally distinct from metal pellets and designed not to pierce the body. These pellet guns were originally evolved as a non-lethal crowd-control measure in Jammu and Kashmir to control stone pelters. Despite the absolute absence of fatalities in police action, Rahul Gandhi, however, turned the use of pellet guns into a major controversy. This raises the question of why Rahul and other opposition leaders remained silent when pellet guns were deployed in Kashmir, first in August 2010, and when more than 6200 persons were injured by pellet firing during the unrest in the summer of 2016 following the killing of Burhan Wani.

Ultimately, the Government lost the perception game, compelling the Prime Minister to take to Instagram at midnight to build an emotional bond with Gen Z. Analysts viewed it as too little, too late. Had Education Minister resigned when student suicides began-or immediately after successfully conducting the complex nationwide re-test-the CJP could not have exploited the situation so effectively. The agitators were not the NEET unsuccessful aspirants but represented a generally frustrated youth population handed a potent grievance of unemployment and educational scams.

In the aftermath, Government strategists blundered by failing to persuade the Prime Minister and Home Minister to attend Parliament and deliver the administration's definitive response on 20th July violence and paper leak. Both Modi and Amit Shah are formidable orators who could have silenced the opposition benches. Given the opposition's past strategy, it was likely the opposition would not have allowed the PM or Home Minister to speak or would have walked out when they began their response. Instead, their absence provided much-needed oxygen to Rahul Gandhi. Paradoxically, after the negotiation with the CJP, the Congress party was briefly on the back foot for failing to support the student movement early on. Taking the bull by the horns, the Govt should have agreed to an adjournment motion, allowing MPs anger to vent safely on the floor of the House. By retreating behind technicalities, the Government unnecessarily gave them precious political space.

Avoidable Past Crises

PM Modi's tenure has been defined by unprecedented mandates, a centralized governance model, and unparalleled personal popularity. However, this centralized execution has exposed repetitive, avoidable political and administrative fault lines, united the disjointed Opposition and provided opportunities to challenge Modi's image as an infallible administrative machine.

The recent Mood of the Nation survey by C-Voter reflected this trend following the NEET paper leak and the CJP agitation: Modi's approval ratings dropped significantly from 57.7% in January 2026 to 48.7% in August, contrasting with a slight concurrent increase in Rahul Gandhi's ratings from 26.6% to 27.1%. While Modi's position as the most popular leader remains intact, these systemic vulnerabilities highlight four distinct historical fault lines.

Parliamentary Absenteeism

PM Modi has always described Parliament as the highest temple of democracy, yet his evident reluctance to sit in the House and speak directly on pressing national crises has allowed the opposition to routinely paralyze proceedings on the ground of his absence. Modi is a highly articulate communicator whose words resonate deeply with the public. Frontally addressing the House would counter raucous behaviour from the opposition benches, turning disruptions into political gains. This time, Home Minister Amit Shah also avoided the parliamentary floor when he should have actively deployed his mastery of language and facts to dismantle opposition rhetoric surrounding the Jantar Mantar violence. Surprisingly, no high-level inquiry into much talked about 20th July violence was ordered, leaving the public to wait for the Supreme Court to intervene. This generated a distinct impression that the government had something to hide, alienating Modi's silent supporters.

Chanda Chori at Ram Mandir

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was designed to be the ultimate political achievement of the ruling establishment. However, when allegations of land irregularities and "Chanda Chori" emerged against the Temple Trust, Modi maintained total silence, fuelling public speculation. Instead of proactively defusing the controversy by speaking out against the accused, assuring devotees of strong punishment, and ordering a time-bound SIT investigation, the administration allowed the issue to fester. Only after prolonged Opposition pressure was an SIT finally constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government-which the Supreme Court later sought to reconstitute.

Ignoring Manipur and Silence

The Prime Minister's decision to forgo a visit to Manipur to offer a healing touch to the victims of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities-while maintaining initial silence on the crisis-remains profoundly incomprehensible to the public.

Repeal of Farm Laws

After a year-long official justification & stand off over the three deregulatory progressive farm laws in 2020 and 2021, withdrawal of Laws was widely perceived as retreat under intense pressure. Political analysts consider that the political fault line lay not in the economic merits of the legislation, but in the administration's initial refusal to engage in meaningful compromise before the sit-ins polarized the electorate.

The script of contemporary Indian politics is changing rapidly, driven by an internet-first generation that refuses to accept systemic governance missteps. By taking refuge in technicalities and parliamentary absence, PM Modi is inadvertently allowing the opposition to craft a powerful narrative against him. PM Modi remains India's most popular leader, but popularity is a depleting asset with repeated systemic fault lines.

The Govt's retreat serves as a stark reminder that while the ballot box remains the ultimate arbiter of regime change in India; the streets still hold the power to disrupt. In a maturing democracy, true political infallibility belongs not to those who refuse to bend, but to those who possess the wisdom to listen before street anarchy forces their hand.