BEIJING, July 25:

China and Russia must defend the results of victory in World War II and prevent Japan's rearmament, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"(China and Russia) must strengthen strategic coordination, defend the results of victory in World War II, and under no circumstances allow Japan's rearmament," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the top Chinese diplomat as saying on Saturday.

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi met in Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

The Chinese authorities have repeatedly stated that Japan had recently been accelerating its remilitarisation process by deploying offensive weapons and launching offensive missiles outside its territory.

Beijing and Tokyo have been experiencing a cooling in relations since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's November 2025 remarks that an unforeseen situation involving Taiwan, if accompanied by the use of warships and military force, could be considered an existential crisis. This led to the cancellation of flights from China to Japan, a decline in tourism, and Beijing's imposition of restrictions on the supply of dual-use goods to Japan.

(UNI)