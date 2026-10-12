Before You Open a Bank Account: How to Compare Savings Account Interest Rates

Before you open a bank account, compare more than the advertised interest rate. The rate applicable to your balance, calculation method, interest-credit frequency, minimum balance requirement and charges all affect the value of a Savings Account. Comparing these factors helps you estimate potential earnings more realistically.

Check the rate applicable to your balance

Banks may offer different rates for different balance ranges. Therefore, check the rate applicable to the amount you expect to maintain rather than focusing only on the highest rate displayed.

Some banks use progressive slabs, where different portions of the balance earn different rates. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank's rate structure effective from 4th October 2026 applies different rates to different portions of the balance: 2.50% p.a. up to ₹3 lakh, 7.00% p.a. on the portion above ₹3 lakh up to ₹25 lakh, 6 % p.a. above ₹25 lakh.

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This means the applicable rate should not be multiplied across the entire balance when progressive slabs are used.

Understand how interest is calculated

The savings account interest rate is usually quoted as an annual percentage, but actual earnings depend on the balance maintained and the calculation method.

RBI directions require interest on domestic Savings Deposits to be calculated on a daily product basis. The end-of-day balance is therefore relevant to the interest calculation.

For example, if ₹6 lakh is maintained under a structure offering 2.50% on the first ₹3 lakh and 7.00% on the next ₹3 lakh, each portion must be calculated at its applicable rate. Applying 7.00% to the entire ₹6 lakh would overstate the potential interest.

Check when interest is credited

Interest may be calculated daily but credited at a different frequency. Check the bank's terms for the actual credit schedule.

IDFC FIRST Bank's current information states that its Savings Account interest is calculated daily on the closing balance and credited monthly.

When comparing accounts, check:

Factor What to check Interest rate Rate for your balance Slabs Flat or progressive Calculation Daily closing balance Credit Monthly or quarterly Minimum balance Requirement and charges Other charges Applicable service fees Access ATM, UPI and digital facilities

Calculate potential earnings

Use your typical balance rather than the maximum rate advertised. If you generally maintain ₹2 lakh, compare the savings account interest rate applicable to ₹2 lakh across different accounts.

For a flat rate: Estimated interest = Balance × annual rate × period. For progressive rates, calculate each balance portion at its applicable rate.

For changing balances or progressive slabs, calculate the relevant balance portions separately. This gives a more realistic estimate than applying one rate to the entire balance.

Look beyond the rate

A higher savings account interest rate is only one consideration. Before you open a bank account, check minimum balance requirements, non-maintenance charges, ATM access, UPI and fund-transfer facilities, transaction limits and other applicable fees.

Also check the rate's effective date. Savings rates can change, so an old article or comparison table may not reflect the current rate. Always verify the latest rate card and account terms on the bank's official website before opening an account.

Conclusion

Before you open a bank account, compare the rate applicable to your balance, progressive slabs, calculation method, credit frequency, minimum balance conditions and charges. Using your actual banking pattern rather than the headline rate gives you a clearer estimate of potential interest and helps you understand the account's overall terms.

FAQs

1. What should I compare before opening a Savings Account?

Compare the savings account interest rate, applicable slabs, calculation method, credit frequency, minimum balance requirements and relevant charges.

2. Does the highest rate apply to the entire balance?

Not necessarily. With progressive slabs, different portions of the balance can earn different rates.

3. Does my daily balance affect savings interest?

Yes. Savings-deposit interest is calculated on a daily product basis using the end-of-day balance.

4. Should I compare rates using my actual balance?

Yes. Your usual balance provides a more meaningful basis for comparing potential interest than the maximum rate advertised.