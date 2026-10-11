Before Feminism, There Was Shakti

The Nine forms of Durga

Rahul Dogra

hellorahuldogra@gmail.com

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A girl of seven sits cross-legged on a temple floor during Navratri. Someone washes her feet and ties a red thread on her wrist. A plate of halwa and puri is placed before her. Then an elder bows down before her. She giggles. She doesn't understand why the grown-ups are bowing.

But the bowing is very old. Far older than her. Far older than the word our age now uses for honouring a woman: feminism.

Before that word was ever spoken, there was Shakti.

In Sanatan Dharma, the highest power of the universe was never imagined as masculine alone. She is Shakti, the energy without which even Shiva cannot move. Knowledge is Saraswati. Prosperity is Lakshmi. Strength is Durga. The rivers that feed the land are honoured as mothers: Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada. The earth beneath our feet is Bhudevi. Even the motherland itself is called Bharat Mata.

Before there were movements, there were rishikas. The Rigveda holds hymns revealed to women seers like Lopamudra, Ghosha and Apala. One of its most beautiful hymns to the Goddess is spoken by a woman, Vak, in her own voice. Before there were debates, there was Gargi, standing in a king's court and questioning the wisest sage of her age. There was Maitreyi, who asked not for wealth, but for the eternal. And an old verse said it simply: where women are honoured, there the gods rejoice.

And before any of us asked what it means to honour a woman, the ancient ones had already answered. Not with one answer, but with nine faces.

Durga. Difficult to reach. Difficult to defeat. A fortress that holds. During Navratri she is worshipped as the Navadurga, nine forms named in the Devi Kavacham. We often call them avatars; the tradition calls them svarupa, forms. Not nine different women, but one Shakti wearing nine seasons.

So when a woman today claims her voice, her learning and her strength, she is not borrowing something new. She is remembering something ancient. What the modern world calls feminism, dharma has long known by an older name. Shakti.

The First Night: Where Do You Stand?

She begins with stone.

Shailaputri: daughter of the mountain, born to Himavan. She rides a bull, a trident in one hand, a lotus in the other. In a former life, the traditional account tells us, she was Sati. When her father Daksha insulted the husband she had chosen, she would not stay silent and she would not stay small. She gave up that body rather than accept the dishonour, and returned as Parvati, born of the Himalaya itself.

The first form of the Devi is not a warrior or a queen. She is a woman who knows where she comes from, and who will not let anyone decide her worth. So much of modern feminism begins exactly here: I belong to myself. My dignity is not a gift someone hands me on good days. The mountain doesn't ask permission to be a mountain. It simply stands.

The first night, the lesson settles like snow on a peak: not rootedness that traps, but rootedness that steadies.

The Second Night: What Does It Mean to Seek?

She walks barefoot. A rosary in one hand, a water pot in the other. No weapon at all.

Brahmacharini: the one who walks in Brahman; the seeker. She is Parvati in her long tapas, the fire of disciplined effort. She lived on fruit, then leaves, then nothing at all. Even her mother pleaded, u ma-"oh, don't." That cry became one of her names: Uma. She kept walking anyway.

What does a woman's discipline look like when the world keeps saying u ma? A girl studying by a kerosene lamp. A woman going back to college at forty. Every girl who keeps learning when the lamp is dim and the road is long walks a little of this path. Every woman who chooses to grow, at any age, carries this same quiet fire. That is Brahmacharini too.

The second night, a quiet truth arrives with the lamp: not knowledge as decoration, but knowledge as fire.

The Third Night: What Does Your Voice Sound Like?

Listen. A half moon rests on her forehead, shaped like a bell. Chandraghanta. She rides a tiger, and it is said the ringing of her bell alone made the asuras tremble. Not a scream, but a bell. A scream is fear trying to sound brave; a bell is clear. It rings once, and the whole valley hears it.

A woman's voice is meant to be heard. Feminism, at its best, celebrates that bell-saying no without apology, speaking truth clearly and kindly, asking for the raise. And yet Chandraghanta's face is calm. She can hold a sword and a smile at the same time.

The third night, the bell keeps ringing long after the temple empties: strength was never the opposite of grace.

The Fourth Night: What Will You Make?

Before there was anything, there was darkness. No sun. No stars. And then, the traditional account says, she smiled.

From that small, warm smile, the cosmic egg was born, and the universe with it: Kushmanda. Often read as ku (a little), ushma (warmth), and anda (the cosmic egg). She is said to dwell in the core of the sun; only she can bear that heat.

What a picture of a woman's power: not only nurturing what others began, but beginning things herself. The founder building a company from a single room. The scientist whose name finally appears first on the paper. The woman standing for her panchayat. Modern feminism celebrates a woman's work as work, her ambition as ambition, and her pay with equal weight for equal hours. Kushmanda would only ask, gently: what will you make with your warmth?

Yet she smiles while she creates. Her making isn't an endless proving. The fourth night, the lesson rises with the sun: not ambition that burns you out, but ambition that lights the room.

The Fifth Night: Is a Mother Less Than a Warrior?

A child sits on her lap. He is Skanda, commander of the gods' army. And she is Skandamata: the mother of Skanda.

Look closely at her image. The child is on her lap, yet she is still seated on a lion. She didn't climb down to hold him.

This is one of the most tender places where the Devi meets modern feminism. Some women choose motherhood with their whole hearts; some walk a different path. Feminism, in its many voices, honours each choice and asks the world to treasure the quiet, priceless work of raising a human being. Skandamata holds both truths in her two arms.

And the woman with no child on her lap? Devotees call the Devi Jagadamba-mother of the whole world-and much of her nurturing has nothing to do with giving birth. It is the teacher, the aunt, the friend who holds you when you cry.

The fifth night, the lion and the child rest together in the lamplight, and neither asks the other to leave.

The Sixth Night: When Is Anger Sacred?

The gods had lost. Mahishasura, the buffalo demon, had driven them out of heaven. In the second chapter of the Devi Mahatmya, their fury blazes out of them as light, pouring together like rivers meeting in one sea. And from that blazing, a woman steps out: Katyayani.

Honoured as the daughter of the sage Katyayana, she is the slayer of Mahishasura, riding a lion with a sword raised. She was born of holy anger-not wounded pride, but the refusal to let wrong stand.

Anger, held rightly, is sacred. A woman who stands up for what is right, for herself and for others, carries Katyayani's fire. So much good in our world began with someone brave enough to say enough. But notice what she does with her fire: she doesn't rage at everything. Her anger has a direction; it has a dharma.

The sixth night, the battlefield falls silent: not anger that consumes you, but anger that clears the path.

The Seventh Night: Who Is Afraid of the Dark?

The seventh night is the darkest, and so is she: Kalaratri, the night of time itself. Skin dark as a moonless sky, hair loose and wild, fire on her breath. She rides a donkey, the humblest of animals. She is not pretty, nor was she ever meant to be.

Kalaratri reminds us that a woman's worth was never in how pleasing she looks. Her beauty is in her strength, her truth, her fire. And she is bowed to, loved. She is also called Shubhankari, the one who brings good-like a mother tiger, terrifying only to whatever threatens her cubs.

Kalaratri walks into the night as if she owns it. May every woman walk the world with that same freedom, by day and by night. And she asks one more gentle thing: to stop fearing our own darkness too-the rage, the grief, the parts of herself she keeps quiet.

The seventh night, even the stars step aside for her: not darkness to escape, but darkness to walk through, unafraid.

The Eighth Night: Can What Was Hurt Become Whole?

After the long tapas, Parvati's body was covered in the dust of years. Then Shiva, moved by her devotion, poured the Ganga over her. She rose shining: Mahagauri, the greatly radiant one, dressed in white, calm as moonlight on a still lake.

We have to read this gently. This is not a story about fair skin being better than dark; the seventh night already bowed to the darkest Devi of all. Mahagauri's radiance is about renewal-the dust of a long struggle washed away.

Every woman carries some dust from the road: a hard season, a loss, a hurt. Mahagauri tells her that none of it makes her less. A survivor, a widow, a woman starting over-each is whole, each is radiant. Mahagauri offers a different meaning: not untouched, but restored.

River water doesn't ask what the stone has been through before it smooths it; it simply keeps flowing. It's alright if healing takes years. Mahagauri herself was dust before she was light.

The eighth night, the moon rises white over the river: not purity as perfection, but purity as wholeness.

The Ninth Night: Half of What, Exactly?

The last form sits on a lotus. No battle now. No tapas. Just stillness, and open hands: Siddhidatri, the giver of siddhi, of fulfilment. Gods, sages, and seekers come to her, and she gives.

The tradition says even Shiva worshipped Siddhidatri, and through her grace half of his body became hers. That is how Ardhanarishvara came to be: right side Shiva, left side Shakti. One body, with neither half complete alone. In the tradition's highest vision, the feminine is not the lesser half waiting to be completed, nor a rival out to defeat. She is the power without which consciousness cannot move.

Many feminists describe their goal not as women rising above men, but as women and men standing as true equals. Ardhanarishvara gives that hope a body, and it reminds us that honouring women is not women's work alone-Shiva had to open his own body to make room.

The ninth night, the lamps burn low: not equality as sameness, but equality as wholeness.

Every Woman, a Form of the Devi

The Devi's own hymns say that every woman, everywhere, is a form of the Goddess. Every woman-not only the ones in the temple.

This is why, on Ashtami and Navami, little girls are seated, fed, and bowed to in Kanya Puja. Not as a performance, but as a reminder. The Devi in the temple and the woman at home are not two. The same Shakti that rides the lion also stirs the dal, teaches the class, runs the company, and holds the newborn.

None of this is new. Long before any modern movement, the Devi was teaching it, night after night, form after form. Today some call it feminism; the tradition simply calls it Shakti. Both meet in the same place: a woman honoured, fully, as she is.

Perhaps the Devi asks only one gentle thing of all of us: that the worship and the life match. That the hands that wash a girl's feet on Ashtami hold her dreams with the same care every day of the year. A goddess on the altar, a goddess at home-one Devi, honoured in both places.

The Tenth Morning

After nine nights comes Vijayadashami. The idol is carried to the river and returned to the water gently, the way you would return a sleeping child to her bed.

Perhaps that is the quiet teaching. The Devi was never meant to stay in the pandal. She goes back into the world-into every woman walking to work, rocking a baby, sitting an exam, healing from something no one else can see.

Rooted like Shailaputri. Seeking like Brahmacharini. Clear-voiced like Chandraghanta. Creating like Kushmanda. Tender and fierce like Skandamata. Righteous like Katyayani. Unafraid like Kalaratri. Healing like Mahagauri. Whole, like Siddhidatri.

Remember the girl giggling on the temple floor? She will grow up. May the world bow to her with the same love long after the festival is over.

May every woman find the form she needs for the night she is in. May every daughter know her strength is not borrowed. May every son learn to make room, the way Shiva did. May the Devi we bow to in the temple be the Devi we honour at home.

Ya devi sarvabhuteshu shaktirupena samsthita,

namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah.

To the Goddess who dwells in all beings as strength itself, we bow. Again and again, we bow.