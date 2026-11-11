Become Job Creators, Not Just Job Seekers: LG Sinha To Agri-Students

Srinagar, Nov 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) to venture into entrepreneurship, saying their initiatives should not only secure their own livelihoods but also create employment opportunities for other youth across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing students during the inauguration of various infrastructure facilities at SKUAST-K, the LG Sinha expressed confidence that students would take prototype concepts forward and develop practical solutions tailored to farmers’ needs, bringing recognition to Jammu and Kashmir at the national and international levels.

Acknowledging that agricultural science graduates traditionally had limited career opportunities, Sinha said SKUAST-K had undergone significant transformation in recent years.

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He urged the newly established Directorate to provide students with an enabling platform to establish their own ventures.

Encouraging students to explore opportunities in areas such as seed testing, cold-chain-based startups and smart healthcare services, the LG said such initiatives would help young graduates become self-reliant while creating employment opportunities for others.

“This initiative will open avenues for others to earn their livelihood,” he said.

LG Sinha said SKUAST-K students were committed to translating their ideas into practical solutions for the welfare of farmers. “If we have to see a future-ready Jammu and Kashmir, the contribution of the UT is very important and I believe that SKUAST-K is carrying out its responsibility very well towards building a future-ready university and future-ready agriculture,” he said.

“I believe that we can find solutions to any challenge and difficulty of any country in an agricultural university,” the LG added. (KNO)