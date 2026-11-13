Beauty in the time of pollution

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com

Advertisement

Living in metropolitan cities has its perks—vibrant culture, active lifestyle, luxurious life, and rapid urban development. The only flip side of its growth is the increase in pollution, which most people do not realise until it stares back at them in the mirror.

Healthy skin is not just about what you put on it, but also about how you protect it from the world around you.

Pollution isn’t just a problem for the planet – it can harm your health, skin and hair as well.

Our bustling cities, while vibrant and full of opportunity, expose us to a complex mix of pollutants that can wreak havoc on our complexions.

Tens of millions of people living in India's metro cities are exposed to toxic air that can weaken the skin and trigger inflammation. Air pollution and skin have a direct correlation, with pollutants contributing to many skin problems.

This pollution can wreak havoc on your skin, causing irritation, dryness, dark spots and premature ageing. Pollution also accelerates hyperpigmentation and increases the risk of discolouration, dullness, roughness, acne, hives, and eczema.

Over time, this pollution weakens the skin’s natural defence system, disrupts its moisture barrier, and promotes inflammation.

Pollution is everywhere, so there’s no way to completely avoid it. The good news is that you can defend your skin from pollution.

• 1--Minimise indoor pollution sources-----: Usually, the most effective way to improve indoor air quality is to eliminate individual sources of pollution or to reduce their emissions. Burning of solid fuels like wood, coal, dung, and agricultural waste releases particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon monoxide (CO), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Use Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems with HEPA and Carbon Filtration.

• Wear N95 or N99 Respirators in high-pollution environments and limit time in poorly ventilated spaces. Limit activities that can add pollutants to your indoor air, such as cooking with high heat, using harsh cleaning agents. Do not smoke, vape, or burn incense or candles indoors, as this releases harmful particles and chemicals. Natural ventilation, like window shading, opening windows and doors, can also improve indoor air quality by reducing pollutants that are indoors.

• Avoid outdoor exercise: Reduce outdoor physical activity during high pollution periods to prevent breathing in more pollutants. If you must go outside, try to go out during midday when the air quality may be better.

2------- Eat a skin-protective diet-----

Antioxidants help reduce pollution-driven oxidative stress.

Vitamin C rich foods, jaggery and drink loads of fluids rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants can neutralize the effects of pollutants.

Lemon, orange, amla, green vegetables, grapefruit, tomatoes and potatoes are some examples of Vitamin C rich foods

They support skin, lungs, and overall immunity each day. These nutrients protect cells and improve natural resilience. Products with antioxidants protect against pollution by neutralising damaging free radicals, which are caused by environmental stressors like smog.

Eat plenty of antioxidant-rich foods each day, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains. Studies show that following a plant-based, antioxidant-rich diet lowers oxidative stress in your body. . Vitamins C and E help neutralise free radicals from polluted air. These antioxidants protect skin from oxidative damage caused by PM and ozone. They reduce stress on keratinocytes and slow pollution-driven ageing. Green tea extract and resveratrol support the skin barrier during pollution exposure. Both contain antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress on surface cells. They help neutralise pollutants that settle on the skin.

3---Skin Care Strategies --------To protect your skin during high pollution, cleanse thoroughly twice a day to remove pollutants..

Nighttime is your skin’s prime time to repair itself, so always cleanse your face before hitting the bed. to remove the day's buildup of makeup, dirt, oil, and pollutants, which prevents clogged pores, breakouts, and premature ageing.

Please be sure to look for a gentle, non-abrasive, alcohol-free cleanser to remove dirt and impurities without stripping essential oils.

Look for ingredients like:Glycerin: A humectant that attracts moisture, Ceramides: Help restore the skin barrier. Or Aloe Vera which Soothes and calms the skin. Avoid harsh soaps or cleansers containing sulfates, which can dry out the skin.

After cleaning, apply a skincare product that contains one or more antioxidants, such as Green tea extract, Vitamin B-3, Niacinamide, and Coenzyme Q10, to protect the skin from damage, improve tone, and support collagen.

4--Protect your hair ------Every time you step outside —on your way to work, to go for a run, to walk the dog— soot and grime can settle with smoke and other airborne chemicals on your hair and scalp, drying it up, making it brittle, and prone to breakage.

. As these pollutants build up, they can cause the scalp to become inflamed and your hair to become dry, dull and brittle

As pollution can compromise your hair quality, you must treat it with extra care. When detangling, use a wide-toothed comb and start at the ends of your hair, working your way up to the roots. Giving your hair a break from heat styling.

Wearing a hat,cap or scarf over your head to shield your hair from dust and smoke when you’ll be outside for a long period of time is a fail-safe way to keep your strands shielded from pollution. Avoid exposing hair to direct sunlight and polluted air for long periods.

Even pulling your hair back into a knot or bun will provide some protection, as the hair wrapped in the bun is largely unexposed.

The author is international fame beauty expert and is called herbal queen of India