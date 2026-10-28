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Home / Latest News / BDO Found Dead At Home In J&K's Ramban, Probe Underway

BDO Found Dead At Home In J&K's Ramban, Probe Underway

Ramban, Oct 28: A Block Development Officer (BDO) was found dead at his residence in the Sangaldan area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said. An official said that the officer was found unconscious at his residence in Sangaldan. He...

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Daily Excelsior
01:43 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Ramban, Oct 28: A Block Development Officer (BDO) was found dead at his residence in the Sangaldan area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that the officer was found unconscious at his residence in Sangaldan.

He said police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the officer to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

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Meanwhile, necessary proceedings have been initiated, while the cause of death is being investigated. (KNO)

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