BCI Asks State Bar Councils To Enforce Social Media, Digital Ethics Norms For Lawyers

New Delhi, Jul 18: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed all state bar councils to immediately implement its recent circular that laid down strict norms on advocates' conduct on social media, digital ethics, court decorum, confidentiality and professional responsibility, warning that violations could invite disciplinary action.

In a communication issued to the chairpersons and secretaries of all state bar councils on July 17, the BCI said the circular should be widely disseminated among advocates, law firms, bar associations and legal institutions to ensure strict compliance.

The norms ask advocates to maintain professional conduct on social media and prohibit posts that are misleading, defamatory or disrespectful to courts. They also bar disclosure of confidential client information and restricted court proceedings.

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Lawyers have also been asked to uphold courtroom decorum in digital spaces, avoid unethical use of AI-generated content and ensure that all online communication conforms to the ethical standards of the legal profession.

The BCI said the objective was to preserve the dignity of the legal profession and maintain public confidence in the justice delivery system in an era of rapidly expanding digital communication.

According to the communication, the circular provides a comprehensive framework governing lawyers' professional conduct in digital spaces and reiterates that advocates remain bound by ethical obligations while using social media and other online platforms.

The BCI directed every state bar council to circulate the guidelines to all advocates enrolled with it, all district and high court bar associations, law firms and legal institutions. It also asked the councils to upload the circular on their official websites and social media platforms and display it on notice boards.

The communication further directed state bar councils to organise awareness programmes, webinars and workshops to educate advocates about the new norms and encourage voluntary compliance with the prescribed standards.

The BCI also asked the councils to designate a nodal officer or committee to monitor compliance and submit periodic reports on implementation and any disciplinary proceedings initiated for violations.

The councils have also been asked to ensure that all advocates sign declarations acknowledging receipt of and commitment to comply with the guidelines at the time of enrolment or renewal, wherever applicable.

The BCI said the circular was issued under its statutory powers under the Advocates Act, 1961, the Bar Council of India Rules and other applicable laws. (Agencies)