BCCI planning domestic cricket from Jan 1, group-wise bio-bubble likely for Ranji Trophy

NEW DELHI: The much awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1 with the Ranji Trophy, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India.

“We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told reporters from Dubai.

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes. (AGENCIES)