MUMBAI, Sept 18: In a major development, the BCCI is set to initiate a search for a new chief selector after Ajit Agarkar informed the board's top brass of his decision not to continue in the high-profile post.

As per sources close to Agarkar, he has already intimated the BCCI that he doesn't intend to continue in the post.

Earlier on Friday, the member units of the BCCI authorized the office-bearers to take a call on chairman of selectors Agarkar's future in the role during the Annual General Meeting here.

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The incumbent chairman of selectors, Agarkar, has remained at the centre of attention as his contract is set to end on October 4.

"The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.

The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).

Along with the future of the chairman of senior selection committee, the BCCI is also looking to fill up all five positions of the junior selection committee.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board has received a lot of applications for the junior selection committee and it aims to complete the process within a fortnight.

"We have received a very large number of applicants and once the shortlisting is completed, then we will give it to our cricket committee," he said.

"They will be the competent authority to select for the junior selection committee, so that process is going on, and we are trying to complete it within the next 10-15 days time because all the five (current) selectors, their tenure is going to be over very soon," he added.

Saikia said the appointment of current Indian fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh is for short term but his performance would be assessed.

"Regarding the fielding coach of Indian team, we have appointed him for a short time, who is also a part of our COE as a fielding coach in Bangalore," Saikia told reporters after the AGM.

"We will be assessing his performance and as per the opinion given by the concerned persons in the team management, we will take a decision to continue his engagement as a fielding coach of the Indian team. That final decision is yet to be taken," he added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association requested the Indian cricket board to consider it while allotting prominent matches, said the state body's secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar.

It has been nearly two years since the iconic Wankhede Stadium hosted a Test match, with the last one played in late 2024 against New Zealand. However, cricket returns to the venue with upcoming fixtures like the inaugural Women's Champions League early next year, as well as parts of the Women's Premier League.

Additionally, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary declined having any knowledge of the India-Australia Test being moved away from Ranchi.

"This is news to me. If someone has to write to the BCCI (on this), that has to be me. I haven't written anything. Nothing at all has been discussed at the AGM," Tiwary told reporters here.

While the BCCI press release hardly provided any details, it did mention that the "General Body has initiated the process for the BCCI centenary celebrations in 2028."

"The centenary will be celebrated through a year-long programme, commencing in December 2027 continuing through 2028, marking a landmark milestone in the history of Indian Cricket."

The GB also unanimously took a call to "celebrate the upcoming 20th edition of IPL in 2027 in a grand way."

Among other items on the agenda, the annual budget for FY 2026-27 was passed, and auditors were appointed for the current financial year.

As reported, Arun Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar, also known 'Mamon' Majumdar, were once again elected unopposed in IPL Governing Council.

The GB also approved the enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees and reclassification of the grades.

While details weren't furnished, currently, for senior domestic tournaments umpires in top two grades get Rs 40,000 an Rs 30,000 per day respectively while for T20 games, the amount is Rs 20,000.

But the revised payments will be Rs 60,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 per day as per grades A, B, C and D.

Following the multiple cases of age fraud in some of the state units, the BCCI updated and adopted its Age Verification Policy. The new Internal Committee of BCCI was formed under the BCCI's Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

Saikia said the matter of giving associate membership to Cricket Andaman and Nicobar was deferred because it is a legal matter. (PTI)