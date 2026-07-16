BCCI Must Ensure Cricket Is Not Turned Into A Jammu Vs Kashmir Issue: Mehbooba

Srinagar, July 16: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged disturbing developments in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India to intervene and ensure cricket is not turned into a Jammu vs Kashmir issue.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said the JKCA "must remain above politics, corruption and regional bias" and expressed disappointment over the developments despite having former cricketer from J&K Mithun Manhas in the BCCI leadership.

"It is disturbing to see a democratically elected JKCA being undermined without due process, with its President, Javid Khitab, and local clubs allegedly targeted and removed because of their Kashmiri identity," she said.

Advertisement

The PDP chief appealed to the BCCI to "stop this interference" and ensure that cricket is not turned into a "Jammu vs Kashmir issue."

"Let cricket, not identity, decide who represents India," she said, while also tagging BCCI secretary Jay Shah and union Home Minister Amit Shah in her post.

Her remarks come amid an ongoing controversy within the JKCA over disputes related to club representation and the association's functioning. (AGENCIES)