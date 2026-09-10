BCCI bars J&K, Baroda representatives from AGM

NEW Delhi, Sept 9: The BCCI Electoral Officer, A.K. Joti, has rejected Desh Rattan Dubey's nomination as the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association's (JKCA) representative for the BCCI Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on September 18.

Joti, in his report examining the eligibility of representatives of BCCI member associations, ruled that Dubey could not be included in the final electoral roll for the 2026 election. The decision was taken after objections were raised by Javid Ahmad Kitab and Sudershan Mehta.

The seven-page order noted that the Apex Council which nominated Dubey did not have legal standing at the time it passed the resolution on August 30. Joti referred to a June 6 order by the Additional District Judge, Srinagar, which had stayed the operation of communications dated May 22 and May 30 through which the JKCA secretary had constituted the Apex Council.

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With the constitution of the council remaining stayed, Joti held that it was "at abeyance" and therefore could not validly pass the resolution nominating Dubey as the JKCA representative for the BCCI election.

Dubey's nomination was also found to be incomplete under paragraph 3(G) of the BCCI's August 25 election notification. The provision requires a resolution from the appropriate appointing authority in accordance with the constitution of the concerned full member association.

However, the report also examined the eligibility of Baroda Cricket Association representative Pranav Amin and found him ineligible to represent his state unit at the AGM. Amin's case was considered as part of the same exercise to determine the individuals entitled to represent BCCI member associations at the electoral meeting. (Agencies)