BCCI AGM on Sept 18 in Mumbai; IPL Governing Council elections on agenda

NEW DELHI, Aug 26:

The BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on September 18.

The date was confirmed in a communication sent by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia's office to state associations.

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The meeting will take up a range of administrative, financial and cricket-related matters.

"Notice is hereby given that the 95th Annual General Meeting (hereinafter referred to as "AGM") of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI"), which will be held at BCCI Headquarters, Mumbai, on September 18, 2026 at 11:30 AM (IST), to transact the business as per the agenda annexed herewith," the AGM notice from the secretary's office read.

One of the key items on the agenda is the election and induction of two General Body representatives to the IPL Governing Council.

The AGM will also consider the induction of one representative of the Indian Cricketer's Association into the IPL Governing Council. The board's audited accounts for the 2025-26 financial year and the annual budget for 2026-27 will also be taken up.

The AGM is also expected to confirm appointments to the Junior Cricket Committee. The BCCI has invited applications for five positions on the committee, with September 5 as the deadline. The appointments will follow a screening and shortlisting process before personal interviews. The meeting will begin with confirmation of the minutes of the 94th BCCI AGM, held on September 28, 2025.

The members will then consider the election and induction of two General Body representatives

to the IPL Governing Council, along with the induction of one Indian Cricketer's Association representative to the council. Another agenda item is the grant of Associate Membership to the Cricket Association Andaman & Nicobar Island for the union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The AGM will take up the Annual Budget for FY 2026-27, as well as the appointment and remuneration of the auditor or auditors for the financial year.

Other appointments on the agenda include the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, as well as the Standing Committees, Cricket Committees and Umpire Committee under Rules 25, 26 and 27 of the BCCI's regulations. (UNI)