BCC to face MK Cricket Academy in final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: BCC will take on MK Cricket Academy Akhnoor in the final of the 1st PL Memorial Juniors Cricket Tournament after both teams registered convincing wins in their respective semifinal matches at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Akhnoor.

BCC booked their place in the final with a 19-run victory over Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor. Batting first, BCC posted 131/8 in 20 overs, with Dhruv Kumar scoring 30 off 28 balls and Amit Singh Chib contributing 26 off 26 deliveries. In reply, Singh Cricket Club were bowled out for 112 in 18.3 overs despite a fighting 37 from Riyansh Uppal. Nitish starred with the ball, taking three wickets and earning the Man of the Match award, while Varun and Shivam claimed two wickets each.

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The tournament is being organised by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under Organising Secretary Rajinder Sharma and President Sham Singh Langeh.