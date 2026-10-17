BBSBMT to organize 2nd Sikh Intellectual Conclave in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji and highlight his invaluable contribution to Sikh history, heritage and society, the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust (BBSBMT) will organise the 2nd Sikh Intellectual Conclave 2026 at Abhinav Theatre.

The event will be held under the blessings of Mahant Manjeet Singh Ji of Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

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Harjeet Singh Grewal, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Government of India, will attend the conclave as the chief guest.

Kavinder Gupta, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has also been mentioned in connection with the event.

Announcing the programme at a press conference, the Chairman of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust said, "The conclave would provide a platform for intellectuals, scholars and distinguished personalities to deliberate on issues concerning society, community development and the preservation of Sikh values and heritage."

He said, "Around 15 intellectuals would be honoured during this year's conclave in recognition of their noteworthy contributions towards the development of society. The awardees have been recognised for their respective work and efforts in promoting social welfare, intellectual growth and community advancement."

"The initiative was aimed at acknowledging individuals whose dedication and achievements had made a positive difference in society," he said and added that recognising such personalities would encourage younger generations to pursue constructive work and contribute to social progress.

The organisers said the conclave would also recognise the role of intellectuals and community leaders in addressing social challenges and promoting harmony.

Through the annual initiative, the Trust aims to carry forward the ideals associated with Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji and inspire people to work for the betterment of society.