BBSBMT honours eminent intellectuals for their contributions to society

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: In order to honour eminent intellectuals in recognition of their noteworthy contributions towards the development of society, a function organized by the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust (BBSBMT) was held here today.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta was the chief guest during the function.

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Addressing the 2nd Sikh Intellectual Conclave 2026, Kavinder called for strengthening social harmony, mutual respect and national unity, urging intellectuals and community leaders to uphold the timeless values of humanity, equality, service and brotherhood.

Recalling the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, the Governor said, "His life exemplified courage, sacrifice, justice and the protection of human dignity. Inspired by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur fought against injustice and championed the rights of the disadvantaged. His life continues to inspire society to work for equality, justice and the welfare of the weakest sections."

Kavinder also highlighted the enduring relevance of Sikh Gurus' teachings, particularly Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of equality and universal brotherhood, Guru Gobind Singh Ji's courage in defending righteousness, and the supreme sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas.

He said, "The Sikh principle of "Sarbat da Bhala" the welfare of all, offers a universal message of compassion, service and collective well-being."

The Governor congratulated the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust and all those associated with the event for bringing together intellectuals, scholars and community representatives to deliberate on issues of social and national importance.

Earlier, Mahant Manjeet Singh, in his address, appreciated the initiative of organising the 2nd Sikh Intellectual Conclave, stating that such platforms play an important role in promoting Sikh philosophy, preserving the community's rich heritage and fostering meaningful dialogue on social and contemporary issues.

Among others who were present included Harjeet Singh Grewal, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities; Jatinder Pal Singh Sodhi, Gaddi Nasheen of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji and Dr Harbhajan Singh.