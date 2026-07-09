BBIA takes up key power issues with MD JPDCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) today discussed the key power issues of the industrial sector with the Managing Director of the JKPDCL, Gurpal Singh.

The BBIA held an interactive session with Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), on his visit to BBIA Bhawan, Bari Brahmana, along with senior officers of JPDCL.

Advertisement

The session commenced with a welcome address by Sachin Kapoor, general secretary, BBIA, who welcomed the Managing Director and his team to BBIA Bhawan.

Tarun Singla, newly elected president, BBIA, in his address, presented a comprehensive agenda, highlighting the major power-related challenges being faced by the Industrial sector and stressed the need for immediate policy and administrative interventions to ensure uninterrupted industrial growth and ease of doing business.

Singla emphasized the extension of the validity of power availability certificates for industrial units to align with the industrial implementation period; levy of simple interest instead of compound interest on delayed electricity payments; simplification and delegation of powers for issuance of NOCs for installation of DG sets under the Ease of Doing Business framework.

He further stressed for simplification of the procedure for surrender of electricity connections, ensuring adequate availability of critical spares at BB-I and BB-II Receiving Stations to minimize restoration time during equipment failures, strengthening the field staff and technical manpower for prompt fault rectification, preventive maintenance, and improved consumer services, upgradation of the power infrastructure, enhancing system reliability, and improving the response mechanism across the Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex, extension of the Power Amnesty Scheme for industrial consumers and adoption of a more industry-friendly and time-bound approach in resolving operational issues affecting manufacturing units.

Responding to the concerns raised by BBIA, Gurpal Singh assured the members that the issues requiring policy decisions would be taken up with the Administrative Department on priority.

The meeting was attended by Viraaj Malhotra, senior vice president; Nitin Sood, vice president; Abhishek Mahajan, secretary; Vivek Singhal, treasurer, Executive Committee Members, and a large number of BBIA members.